How to Watch Seahawks at Vikings

The Vikings look for their first win of the season as they welcome the Seahawks to Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are 0-2 after losses to the Bengals and Cardinals while the Seahawks are 1-1 after a win over the Colts and a narrow overtime loss to the Titans. They face each other Sunday in Minnesota.

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Fox (KEVN - Rapid City)

Coming into the season, the Vikings were expected to give the Packers a run for their money in the NFC North, but they have struggled through the first two weeks. A win over the Seahawks could get them back on track.

Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 34-33 loss to the Cardinals last week. Running back Dalvin Cook added 131 yards rushing.

The Seahawks are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Titans. Russell Wilson has been playing at an MVP level and Tyler Lockett has produced as a superstar wide receiver, but they have struggled with consistency on defense.

The Seahawks enter Sunday as two-point favorites, but the Vikings could pull off an upset on their home turf.

