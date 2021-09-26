How to Watch Seahawks at Vikings

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vikings look for their first win of the season as they welcome the Seahawks to Minnesota.
Author:

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are 0-2 after losses to the Bengals and Cardinals while the Seahawks are 1-1 after a win over the Colts and a narrow overtime loss to the Titans. They face each other Sunday in Minnesota.

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Fox (KEVN - Rapid City)

You can live stream the Seahawks at Vikings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into the season, the Vikings were expected to give the Packers a run for their money in the NFC North, but they have struggled through the first two weeks. A win over the Seahawks could get them back on track.

Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 34-33 loss to the Cardinals last week. Running back Dalvin Cook added 131 yards rushing.

The Seahawks are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Titans. Russell Wilson has been playing at an MVP level and Tyler Lockett has produced as a superstar wide receiver, but they have struggled with consistency on defense.

The Seahawks enter Sunday as two-point favorites, but the Vikings could pull off an upset on their home turf.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)
Time
4:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15000944
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

just now
USATSI_10450979
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Hoakies

just now
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs. Cal in NCAA Women's Volleyball

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

just now
USATSI_16137148
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Capitals

just now
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams

35 minutes ago
USATSI_16789129
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks at Vikings

35 minutes ago
USATSI_16788201
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Broncos

1 hour ago
USATSI_15363783
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Raiders

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy