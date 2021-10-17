How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

The 2-3 Seahawks, led by DK Metcalf, travel to Pennsylvania to play Diontae Johnson and the 2-3 Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks and the Steelers are two teams that experts expected to be better than they were, but they both sit at 2-3 this season, trying to desperately jumpstart a winning streak against each other in Week 6.

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Online:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Seattle's two wins came against the Colts in Week 1 and the 49ers in Week 4. Their three losses were against the Titans in Week 2, the Vikings in Week 3 and the Rams in Week 5.

Pittsburgh's three losses were dropped to the Raiders, the Packers and the Bengals. Their two wins were in Week 1 against the Bills and, most recently, Week 5 against the Broncos.

Rookie running back Najee Harris has struggled to get it going this year with the Steelers, but he did have his first 100-yard rushing game against Denver last week.

The other big news for Pittsburgh is the loss of receiver Juju Smith-Schuster for the rest of the year to a shoulder injury. Other receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will need to step up in his absence.

Seattle has a huge injury of its own. The Seahawks' superstar quarterback Russell Wilson went down with a hand injury last week that will require surgery. They have lost him for at least 6-8 weeks, meaning it's the Geno Smith show in Seattle.

He couldn't have come into a better offense, though, loaded with receiver talent in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith will just need to air the ball out, and one of the two of them will go secure it.

This will be a fun game to watch as both teams vie to go back to .500.

