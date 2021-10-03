The Seahawks look to climb out of last place in the NFC West with a win in San Francisco over the 49ers.

The Seahawks started off their season with a 28–16 win against the Colts, but then they lost two in a row, at home against the Titans 33–30 and on the road against the Vikings 30–17. They will face the 49ers on Sunday looking to get back on track.

The 49ers started off the season with two wins against the Lions and Eagles but lost to the Packers in Week 3. Now they try to bounce back against Seattle.

How to Watch: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The 49ers have been devastated by injuries at the running back position. They have had a different starting running back in each of their first three games after injuries to Raheem Mostert and then Elijah Mitchell left Trey Sermon as their starter last week. Mitchell leads the team with 146 rushing yards. The 49ers are led at receiver by Deebo Samuel, who has 334 yards.

Seattle has a perennial Pro-Bowl quarterback in Russell Wilson. He he has 895 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He has two top targets in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Lockett leads the team with 309 yards, while Metcalf has 220 yards.

Chris Carson leads the running back corps for Seattle. He has 202 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season.

