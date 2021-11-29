Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Washington Football Team looks to win its third game in a row when it hosts the Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football.'
    The Washington Football Team snapped its four-game losing streak two weeks ago when it upset the Buccaneers, then it followed that up with a win against the Panthers last Sunday. The two wins in a row have improved the team's record to 4–6 on the year.

    How to Watch Seahawks at Washington Football Team Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Seahawks at Washington Football Team game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Monday night, Washington gets a national audience as it tries to send the Seahawks to their third straight loss.

    The Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory as they are just 37 on the year and are a long shot to even compete for the NFC West division that they have owned over the last decade.

    Seattle does have Russell Wilson back after losing him to an injured finger, but the Seahawks offense is still struggling.

    This is a game of two teams going in opposite directions and both desperately needing a win in what could be a turning point game for either team.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
