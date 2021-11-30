Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs as Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and the Washington Football Team (4-6) square off at FedExField on Monday, November 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Seahawks

    Seattle and Washington Stats

    • This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team give up (26.7).
    • The Seahawks average 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (368.5).
    • This year, the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).
    • This season the Football Team average just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks give up (20.9).
    • The Football Team collect 347.8 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks give up.
    • This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has 1,564 passing yards (156.4 YPG) and a 64.9% completion percentage (124-for-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 102 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.2 YPG.
    • Alex Collins has taken 94 carries for a team-leading 381 rushing yards (38.1 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Lockett has 47 catches (on 71 targets) and leads the team with 717 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has totaled 114 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles and five passes defended.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cody Barton

    LB

    Quadricep

    Full Participation In Practice

    Sidney Jones

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    D.J. Reed Jr.

    CB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jordyn Brooks

    LB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jamal Adams

    SS

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Travis Homer

    RB

    Calf

    Out

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rashaad Penny

    RB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Tre Brown

    CB

    Knee

    Out

    Jamarco Jones

    OT

    Back

    Out

    Damien Lewis

    OG

    Elbow

    Out

    Geno Smith

    QB

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Benson Mayowa

    DE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,390 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (239 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 45 carries for 276 yards and one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has taken 154 carries for a team-leading 601 rushing yards (60.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (15.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
    • Terry McLaurin has been targeted 91 times and has 54 catches, leading his team with 735 yards (73.5 per game) while also scoring five touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb has collected 88 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and five passes defended 10 this season.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cole Holcomb

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ricky Seals-Jones

    TE

    Hip

    Doubtful

    Tyler Larsen

    C

    Knee

    Out

    John Bates

    TE

    Rib

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shaka Toney

    DE

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    J.D. McKissic

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Humphries

    WR

    Hip

    Questionable

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Jaguars

    W 31-7

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Packers

    L 17-0

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cardinals

    L 23-13

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Rams

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    L 17-10

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    W 29-19

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    W 27-21

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

