How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and the Washington Football Team (4-6) square off at FedExField on Monday, November 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: FedExField
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Washington Stats
- This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team give up (26.7).
- The Seahawks average 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (368.5).
- This year, the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).
- This season the Football Team average just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks give up (20.9).
- The Football Team collect 347.8 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks give up.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has 1,564 passing yards (156.4 YPG) and a 64.9% completion percentage (124-for-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 102 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.2 YPG.
- Alex Collins has taken 94 carries for a team-leading 381 rushing yards (38.1 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has 47 catches (on 71 targets) and leads the team with 717 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 14 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner has totaled 114 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles and five passes defended.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cody Barton
LB
Quadricep
Full Participation In Practice
Sidney Jones
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
D.J. Reed Jr.
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jordyn Brooks
LB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamal Adams
SS
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Travis Homer
RB
Calf
Out
Alex Collins
RB
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Rashaad Penny
RB
Hamstring
Out
Tre Brown
CB
Knee
Out
Jamarco Jones
OT
Back
Out
Damien Lewis
OG
Elbow
Out
Geno Smith
QB
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Benson Mayowa
DE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,390 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (239 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 45 carries for 276 yards and one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has taken 154 carries for a team-leading 601 rushing yards (60.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (15.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Terry McLaurin has been targeted 91 times and has 54 catches, leading his team with 735 yards (73.5 per game) while also scoring five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight TFL and 34 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb has collected 88 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and five passes defended 10 this season.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cole Holcomb
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Hip
Doubtful
Tyler Larsen
C
Knee
Out
John Bates
TE
Rib
Full Participation In Practice
Shaka Toney
DE
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
J.D. McKissic
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Humphries
WR
Hip
Questionable
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Jaguars
W 31-7
Home
11/14/2021
Packers
L 17-0
Away
11/21/2021
Cardinals
L 23-13
Home
11/29/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/5/2021
49ers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Texans
-
Away
12/19/2021
Rams
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Denver
L 17-10
Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
W 29-19
Home
11/21/2021
Carolina
W 27-21
Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
-
Home
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/19/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.