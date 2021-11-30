Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs as Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and the Washington Football Team (4-6) square off at FedExField on Monday, November 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and Washington Stats

This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team give up (26.7).

The Seahawks average 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (368.5).

This year, the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

This season the Football Team average just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks give up (20.9).

The Football Team collect 347.8 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks give up.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has 1,564 passing yards (156.4 YPG) and a 64.9% completion percentage (124-for-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 102 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.2 YPG.

Alex Collins has taken 94 carries for a team-leading 381 rushing yards (38.1 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has 47 catches (on 71 targets) and leads the team with 717 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 14 tackles.

Bobby Wagner has totaled 114 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles and five passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cody Barton LB Quadricep Full Participation In Practice Sidney Jones CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice D.J. Reed Jr. CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Groin Limited Participation In Practice Travis Homer RB Calf Out Alex Collins RB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Rashaad Penny RB Hamstring Out Tre Brown CB Knee Out Jamarco Jones OT Back Out Damien Lewis OG Elbow Out Geno Smith QB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Benson Mayowa DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,390 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (239 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 45 carries for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has taken 154 carries for a team-leading 601 rushing yards (60.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (15.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Terry McLaurin has been targeted 91 times and has 54 catches, leading his team with 735 yards (73.5 per game) while also scoring five touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight TFL and 34 tackles.

Cole Holcomb has collected 88 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and five passes defended 10 this season.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Holcomb LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ricky Seals-Jones TE Hip Doubtful Tyler Larsen C Knee Out John Bates TE Rib Full Participation In Practice Shaka Toney DE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice J.D. McKissic RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Adam Humphries WR Hip Questionable

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Jaguars W 31-7 Home 11/14/2021 Packers L 17-0 Away 11/21/2021 Cardinals L 23-13 Home 11/29/2021 Washington - Away 12/5/2021 49ers - Home 12/12/2021 Texans - Away 12/19/2021 Rams - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Denver L 17-10 Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay W 29-19 Home 11/21/2021 Carolina W 27-21 Away 11/29/2021 Seattle - Home 12/5/2021 Las Vegas - Away 12/12/2021 Dallas - Home 12/19/2021 Philadelphia - Away

Regional restrictions apply.