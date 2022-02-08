Get ready for a party with plenty of hip-hop flavor when legend Dr. Dre headlines the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Dr. Dre and friends will bring plenty of swag to SoFi Stadium for this year's Super Bowl. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will join Dr. Dre.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show:

Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

It’s a fitting mix of artists since it includes some of the biggest West Coast musicians from the last few decades. The show will last for about 15 minutes.

One of the biggest and best collaborations of the night will be between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Don't be surprised if the show begins with the 1999 anthem “Still D.R.E.” The opening piano chords have been the centerpiece for nearly every ad promoting the halftime performance.

Expect Snoop Dogg to be on stage rapping “Gin & Juice,” which is his iconic song from 1993′s “Doggystyle.”

While Eminem has plenty of hits to choose from, it will likely be one he's collaborated with Dr. Dre on that will be performed. One of the biggest is “Forgot About Dre”.

Mary J. Blige is the only R&B artist and woman scheduled to perform. It is likely she will perform “Family Affair,” one of her most upbeat anthems and a No. 1 song that was produced by Dr. Dre.

Kendrick Lamar's 2017 hit “Humble” has been featured heavily in promos for the Super Bowl halftime performance and is likely the one he will perform on Sunday.

