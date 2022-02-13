Skip to main content

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rams play in their home stadium Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI against the upstart Bengals.

The Rams will become just the second team ever to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. It happened just last year when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs on their home turf. The Rams will look to make it two in a row when they take on the Bengals in the biggest game of the year.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Spanish Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KESE- Yuma-El Centro,CA )

Live stream the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams got to the Super Bowl by beating the Cardinals 34-11 in the wild card round, the Buccaneers with a last-second field goal in the divisional round and then coming back to beat the division-rival 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

It will be the second Super Bowl for head coach Sean McVay and this time he will look to lead the Rams to a win.

They will have to beat the underdog Bengals to get it done and win just their second-ever Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow will look to deny the Rams of the championship as he and the Bengals look to pull off another upset. 

Cincinnati beat the Raiders before taking out the top-seeded Titans in the divisional round. The Bengals saved their best magic trick for the AFC Championship game when they came back from 21-3 down to beat the Chiefs in overtime.

It is the first Super Bowl for the Bengals since 1988 and just their third overall. The Bengals are 0-2 in their first two and Sunday night they will look for their first-ever championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KESE- Yuma-El Centro,CA )
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17678867
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
