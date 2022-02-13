Skip to main content

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Super Bowl LVI is finally here! The Rams and Matthew Stafford take on the Bengals and Joe Burrow in Los Angeles.

Both of these teams have come a long way. The Rams were projected to finish at the top of their conference, especially after mid-season trades to bolster their defense. The Bengals weren't even projected to win their division.

For just the second time in history, and what happens to be in back-to-back years, the Super Bowl will take place with homefield advantage. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it last year, the Los Angeles Rams are doing it this year.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bengals started their playoff run with a Wild Card win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Then Cincinnati went on the road and knocked off the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans

The AFC Championship was a rematch from earlier in the season. Even in a playoff atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bengals got the best of the Chiefs again to mark the team's first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades.

The Rams beat the Cardinals in the Wild Card round to begin their playoff run. They then took to the road to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

The NFC Championship was against the 49ers, who the Rams had already lost to twice this season. It wasn't a pretty game, but Los Angeles came out on top.

Both teams came into the season hoping for a chance to win the Super Bowl. Now they are there. Who will come out on top?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
