How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tampa Bay, the NFC South champions, travel to New York to take on the 4-11 Jets on Sunday afternoon.
    The NFC South clinching Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been impressive again this year under the leadership of Tom Brady. They've reached the 11 win mark for the second year in a row. 

    With the extra game this season, they could be one of five teams left that could eclipse the 13 win mark this season.

    Tampa Bay's quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. Brady leads the NFL in passing yards by almost 200 yards over Justin Herbert.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jets have had yet another disappointing season. It's been since 2015 that this team has won more than five games in a season. But they have the possibility to break five wins if they find a way to upset Tampa Bay.

    Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has only thrown for 2013 yards and seven touchdowns this season with 11 interceptions. With another high draft pick coming this season, hopefully they can continue to improve.

    Tampa Bay is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -13.5, just under two touchdowns. Its money line is -700 while New York's is +500. The total projected points scored in this game is Over/Under 45.5 points.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
