How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats
- The Buccaneers rack up 31.5 points per game, four more than the Falcons surrender per contest (27.5).
- The Buccaneers average 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (361.8).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- This season the Falcons average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23).
- The Falcons average just 18 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow (328.5).
- The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has put up 3,403 passing yards (309.4 YPG) with a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457) while tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has churned out a team-best 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) plus seven touchdowns. He has added 51 catches for 354 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Chris Godwin has racked up 67 receptions for 806 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.
- Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding six TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
- Devin White's 90 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Pierre Desir leads the team with two interceptions and has added 18 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Devin White
LB
Quad
Questionable
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ali Marpet
OG
Abdomen
Questionable
Jamel Dean
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jaelon Darden
WR
Concussion
Out
Jordan Whitehead
S
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Steve McLendon
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
William Gholston
DE
Wrist
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vita Vea
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- This year Matt Ryan has recorded 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) while going 256-for-379 (67.5%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 411 yards on 93 carries (37.4 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 45.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for a team-high 500 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has reeled in 45 passes for a team best 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times, and averages 60.1 yards per game.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 21 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 119 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding nine tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jonathan Bullard
DE
Ankle
Out
Kendall Sheffield
DB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Deion Jones
FB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Washington
L 29-19
Away
11/22/2021
Giants
W 30-10
Home
11/28/2021
Colts
W 38-31
Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bills
-
Home
12/19/2021
Saints
-
Home
12/26/2021
Panthers
-
Away
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Dallas
L 43-3
Away
11/18/2021
New England
L 25-0
Home
11/28/2021
Jacksonville
W 21-14
Away
12/5/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
12/12/2021
Carolina
-
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/26/2021
Detroit
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.