    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out a defensive rusher Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats

    • The Buccaneers rack up 31.5 points per game, four more than the Falcons surrender per contest (27.5).
    • The Buccaneers average 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (361.8).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.
    • This season the Falcons average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23).
    • The Falcons average just 18 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow (328.5).
    • The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has put up 3,403 passing yards (309.4 YPG) with a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457) while tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has churned out a team-best 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) plus seven touchdowns. He has added 51 catches for 354 yards and one receiving touchdown.
    • Chris Godwin has racked up 67 receptions for 806 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding six TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 90 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Pierre Desir leads the team with two interceptions and has added 18 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Devin White

    LB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ali Marpet

    OG

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jaelon Darden

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Jordan Whitehead

    S

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steve McLendon

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    William Gholston

    DE

    Wrist

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Vita Vea

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Falcons Impact Players

    • This year Matt Ryan has recorded 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) while going 256-for-379 (67.5%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 411 yards on 93 carries (37.4 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 45.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for a team-high 500 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has reeled in 45 passes for a team best 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times, and averages 60.1 yards per game.
    • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 119 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding nine tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jonathan Bullard

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Kendall Sheffield

    DB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Deion Jones

    FB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    L 29-19

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    W 30-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    W 38-31

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Dallas

    L 43-3

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New England

    L 25-0

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 21-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

