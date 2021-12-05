Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out a defensive rusher Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats

The Buccaneers rack up 31.5 points per game, four more than the Falcons surrender per contest (27.5).

The Buccaneers average 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (361.8).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.

This season the Falcons average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23).

The Falcons average just 18 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow (328.5).

The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has put up 3,403 passing yards (309.4 YPG) with a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457) while tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has churned out a team-best 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) plus seven touchdowns. He has added 51 catches for 354 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Chris Godwin has racked up 67 receptions for 806 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.3 receiving yards per game.

Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding six TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 90 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Pierre Desir leads the team with two interceptions and has added 18 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Devin White LB Quad Questionable Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Ali Marpet OG Abdomen Questionable Jamel Dean CB Shoulder Questionable Jaelon Darden WR Concussion Out Jordan Whitehead S Calf Limited Participation In Practice Steve McLendon DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tom Brady QB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice William Gholston DE Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice Vita Vea DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

This year Matt Ryan has recorded 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) while going 256-for-379 (67.5%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 411 yards on 93 carries (37.4 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 45.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for a team-high 500 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has reeled in 45 passes for a team best 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times, and averages 60.1 yards per game.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 21 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 119 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding nine tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Bullard DE Ankle Out Kendall Sheffield DB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Deion Jones FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Washington L 29-19 Away 11/22/2021 Giants W 30-10 Home 11/28/2021 Colts W 38-31 Away 12/5/2021 Falcons - Away 12/12/2021 Bills - Home 12/19/2021 Saints - Home 12/26/2021 Panthers - Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Dallas L 43-3 Away 11/18/2021 New England L 25-0 Home 11/28/2021 Jacksonville W 21-14 Away 12/5/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 12/12/2021 Carolina - Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco - Away 12/26/2021 Detroit - Home

