Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) square off against a fellow NFC South foe when they host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buccaneers

-12.5

52

Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats

  • The Buccaneers scored 30.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than the Falcons allowed per outing (25.9).
  • The Buccaneers collected just 14.3 fewer yards per game (384.1) than the Falcons gave up per outing (398.4) last season.
  • The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last year, four fewer than the Falcons forced turnovers (21).
  • The Falcons averaged just 2.6 more points per game (24.8) than the Buccaneers gave up (22.2) last season.
  • The Falcons averaged 41.3 more yards per game (368.4) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.
  • The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last season, seven fewer times than the Buccaneers forced turnovers (25).

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Last year Tom Brady recorded 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
  • A season ago Ronald Jones II picked up 978 rushing yards (69.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • Last season Mike Evans hauled in 70 passes for 1,006 yards (62.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.
  • Jason Pierre-Paul boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 7.0 TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions last year.
  • Devin White's 2020 campaign saw him total 140 tackles, 15.0 TFL, and nine sacks.
  • Carlton Davis picked off four passes and tacked on 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 18 passes defended last season.

Falcons Impact Players

  • Last year Matt Ryan racked up 4,581 passing yards (286.3 per game) while going 407-for-626 (65%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
  • A season ago, Wayne Gallman churned out 682 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Last season Calvin Ridley was targeted 143 times and collected 90 catches for 1,374 yards (85.9 ypg) while scoring nine touchdowns.
  • Last season Deion Jones totaled 4.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.
  • Foyesade Oluokun's 2020 campaign saw him total 117 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions.
  • Deion Jones picked off two passes and tacked on 106 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended last season.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
