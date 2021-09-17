Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) square off against a fellow NFC South foe when they host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -12.5 52

Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats

The Buccaneers scored 30.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than the Falcons allowed per outing (25.9).

The Buccaneers collected just 14.3 fewer yards per game (384.1) than the Falcons gave up per outing (398.4) last season.

The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last year, four fewer than the Falcons forced turnovers (21).

The Falcons averaged just 2.6 more points per game (24.8) than the Buccaneers gave up (22.2) last season.

The Falcons averaged 41.3 more yards per game (368.4) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last season, seven fewer times than the Buccaneers forced turnovers (25).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Last year Tom Brady recorded 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

A season ago Ronald Jones II picked up 978 rushing yards (69.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Last season Mike Evans hauled in 70 passes for 1,006 yards (62.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

Jason Pierre-Paul boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 7.0 TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions last year.

Devin White's 2020 campaign saw him total 140 tackles, 15.0 TFL, and nine sacks.

Carlton Davis picked off four passes and tacked on 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 18 passes defended last season.

Falcons Impact Players

Last year Matt Ryan racked up 4,581 passing yards (286.3 per game) while going 407-for-626 (65%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

A season ago, Wayne Gallman churned out 682 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last season Calvin Ridley was targeted 143 times and collected 90 catches for 1,374 yards (85.9 ypg) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Last season Deion Jones totaled 4.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.

Foyesade Oluokun's 2020 campaign saw him total 117 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions.

