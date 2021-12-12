Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off of the field after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) host the Buffalo Bills (7-5) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -3.5 52.5

Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

The Buccaneers put up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills surrender (16.3).

The Buccaneers average 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Bills have forced (26).

The Bills put up 28.0 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).

The Bills collect 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers give up (332.8).

The Bills have 17 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has put up 3,771 passing yards (314.3 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (347-for-508) while firing 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and seven scores. He has tacked on 58 receptions for 402 yards and two TDs.

Chris Godwin has 82 receptions for a team-high 949 yards (79.1 per game) and five touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL, 44 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 100 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: Jamel Dean: Doubtful (Groin), Cameron Brate: Questionable (Illness)

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game), 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns.

Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 495 yards on 108 carries (41.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 71 catches for 898 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He averages 74.8 receiving yards per game.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 70 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

Jordan Poyer has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 65 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Bills Injuries: Jaquan Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.