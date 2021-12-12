Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off of the field after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off of the field after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) host the Buffalo Bills (7-5) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

    Buccaneers vs Bills Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -3.5

    52.5

    Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

    • The Buccaneers put up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills surrender (16.3).
    • The Buccaneers average 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Bills have forced (26).
    • The Bills put up 28.0 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).
    • The Bills collect 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers give up (332.8).
    • The Bills have 17 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has put up 3,771 passing yards (314.3 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (347-for-508) while firing 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and seven scores. He has tacked on 58 receptions for 402 yards and two TDs.
    • Chris Godwin has 82 receptions for a team-high 949 yards (79.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL, 44 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 100 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.
    • Antoine Winfield Jr. has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Jamel Dean: Doubtful (Groin), Cameron Brate: Questionable (Illness)

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game), 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 495 yards on 108 carries (41.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has hauled in 71 catches for 898 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He averages 74.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Mario Addison leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds' 70 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • Jordan Poyer has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 65 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

    Bills Injuries: Jaquan Johnson: Out (Ankle)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Long Beach State at USC in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida at Maryland

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    joe burrow
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bengals

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Buccaneers

    36 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy