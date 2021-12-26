Skip to main content
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (5-9) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium and will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

    • The Buccaneers average 29.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.4).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 402.4 yards per game, 108 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per matchup.
    • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
    • The Panthers score 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Buccaneers give up.
    • The Panthers collect 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (333.6).
    • This season the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has passed for 4,348 yards (404-for-602), with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (310.6 YPG).
    • Ronald Jones II has racked up a team-leading 337 yards (24.1 per game) and tallied three touchdowns.
    • Mike Evans has 64 receptions for a team-high 899 yards (64.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
    • This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with nine sacks and has added seven TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 118 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 14 this season.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Antoine Winfield Jr.

    S

    Foot

    Out

    Richard Sherman

    CB

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Bradley Pinion

    P

    Right hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Doubtful

    Mike Evans

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    Mike Edwards

    S

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,986 passing yards (141.9 per game), seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 185 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has churned out a team-high 500 rushing yards (35.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
    • D.J. Moore has 78 catches (133 targets) and paces his team with 986 receiving yards (70.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 62 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn's 98 tackles, five TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 83 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 14 this season.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Stephon Gilmore

    CB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cam Erving

    OT

    Calf

    Questionable

    D.J. Moore

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Phil Hoskins

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    W 30-17

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    W 33-27

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saints

    L 9-0

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Jets

    -

    Away

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    L 33-10

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Atlanta

    L 29-21

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Buffalo

    L 31-14

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
