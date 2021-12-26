How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (5-9) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium and will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats
- The Buccaneers average 29.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.4).
- The Buccaneers rack up 402.4 yards per game, 108 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per matchup.
- This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
- The Panthers score 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Buccaneers give up.
- The Panthers collect 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (333.6).
- This season the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has passed for 4,348 yards (404-for-602), with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (310.6 YPG).
- Ronald Jones II has racked up a team-leading 337 yards (24.1 per game) and tallied three touchdowns.
- Mike Evans has 64 receptions for a team-high 899 yards (64.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with nine sacks and has added seven TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.
- Devin White's 118 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 14 this season.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tom Brady
QB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Foot
Out
Richard Sherman
CB
Achilles
Questionable
Bradley Pinion
P
Right hip
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Doubtful
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
Out
Mike Edwards
S
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jamel Dean
CB
Illness
Questionable
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,986 passing yards (141.9 per game), seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 185 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has churned out a team-high 500 rushing yards (35.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has 78 catches (133 targets) and paces his team with 986 receiving yards (70.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 62 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn's 98 tackles, five TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 83 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 14 this season.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Erving
OT
Calf
Questionable
D.J. Moore
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Phil Hoskins
DT
Back
Questionable
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
W 30-17
Away
12/12/2021
Bills
W 33-27
Home
12/19/2021
Saints
L 9-0
Home
12/26/2021
Panthers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Jets
-
Away
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Miami
L 33-10
Away
12/12/2021
Atlanta
L 29-21
Home
12/19/2021
Buffalo
L 31-14
Away
12/26/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
1/2/2022
New Orleans
-
Away
