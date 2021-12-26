Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium and will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

The Buccaneers average 29.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.4).

The Buccaneers rack up 402.4 yards per game, 108 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers give up per matchup.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

The Panthers score 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Buccaneers give up.

The Panthers collect 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (333.6).

This season the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has passed for 4,348 yards (404-for-602), with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (310.6 YPG).

Ronald Jones II has racked up a team-leading 337 yards (24.1 per game) and tallied three touchdowns.

Mike Evans has 64 receptions for a team-high 899 yards (64.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with nine sacks and has added seven TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 118 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.

Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 14 this season.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tom Brady QB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Foot Out Richard Sherman CB Achilles Questionable Bradley Pinion P Right hip Full Participation In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Doubtful Mike Evans WR Hamstring Out Mike Edwards S Knee Full Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Illness Questionable Antonio Brown WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,986 passing yards (141.9 per game), seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 185 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has churned out a team-high 500 rushing yards (35.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has 78 catches (133 targets) and paces his team with 986 receiving yards (70.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 62 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn's 98 tackles, five TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 83 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 14 this season.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Stephon Gilmore CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Erving OT Calf Questionable D.J. Moore WR Hamstring Questionable Phil Hoskins DT Back Questionable

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Falcons W 30-17 Away 12/12/2021 Bills W 33-27 Home 12/19/2021 Saints L 9-0 Home 12/26/2021 Panthers - Away 1/2/2022 Jets - Away

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Miami L 33-10 Away 12/12/2021 Atlanta L 29-21 Home 12/19/2021 Buffalo L 31-14 Away 12/26/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 1/2/2022 New Orleans - Away

