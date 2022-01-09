How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (5-11) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium and will aim to stop a six-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-9.5
42.5
Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats
- The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.7).
- The Buccaneers collect 405.8 yards per game, 106.3 more yards than the 299.5 the Panthers allow per contest.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- This year the Panthers average 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers allow (21.0).
- The Panthers average 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up (332.4).
- The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has 4,990 passing yards (311.9 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (456-for-682), throwing 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
- Ronald Jones II has racked up a team-best 428 rushing yards (26.8 per game) and four scores.
- Mike Evans has 68 catches (on 107 targets) and leads the team with 946 receiving yards (59.1 per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
- Ndamukong Suh has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- Devin White has totaled 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.
Buccaneers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) with a 58.8% completion percentage (214-for-364), throwing for seven touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 564 yards on 163 attempts (35.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- This year D.J. Moore has 86 catches for a team-high 1,070 yards (66.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 65 tackles.
- This season Jeremy Chinn has collected 106 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 98 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 16 this season.
Panthers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)