How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium and will aim to stop a six-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buccaneers

-9.5

42.5

Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

  • The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.7).
  • The Buccaneers collect 405.8 yards per game, 106.3 more yards than the 299.5 the Panthers allow per contest.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • This year the Panthers average 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers allow (21.0).
  • The Panthers average 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up (332.4).
  • The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Tom Brady has 4,990 passing yards (311.9 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (456-for-682), throwing 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
  • Ronald Jones II has racked up a team-best 428 rushing yards (26.8 per game) and four scores.
  • Mike Evans has 68 catches (on 107 targets) and leads the team with 946 receiving yards (59.1 per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
  • Ndamukong Suh has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
  • Devin White has totaled 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • This season Mike Edwards leads the team with three interceptions and has added 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Panthers Impact Players

  • Sam Darnold has 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) with a 58.8% completion percentage (214-for-364), throwing for seven touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns.
  • Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 564 yards on 163 attempts (35.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • This year D.J. Moore has 86 catches for a team-high 1,070 yards (66.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 65 tackles.
  • This season Jeremy Chinn has collected 106 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
  • Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 98 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 16 this season.

Panthers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
