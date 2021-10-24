Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) head into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

    Buccaneers vs Bears Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -11.5

    47

    Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

    • The Buccaneers average 32.5 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bears give up per contest (20.7).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears give up per matchup.
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (7).
    • The Bears score 16.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).
    • The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (335.7).
    • The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have nine takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has posted 2,064 passing yards (344.0 per game) with a 68.5% completion percentage (183-for-267) while registering 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has taken 78 attempts for a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also hauled in 25 passes for 213 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Mike Evans has 31 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 420 receiving yards (70.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.
    • This season Devin White has collected 41 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Mike Edwards leads the team with two interceptions and has added 23 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Andrew Adams: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Bears Impact Players

    • This year Justin Fields has collected 632 passing yards (105.3 per game) while going 53-for-99 (53.5%) and throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions. He has added 102 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.
    • David Montgomery has churned out a team-best 309 rushing yards (51.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has hauled in 25 passes for a team best 306 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 51.0 yards per game.
    • Khalil Mack has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 62 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bears Injuries: Rashaad Coward: Questionable (Finger), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Back), Buster Skrine: Questionable (Ankle), Deon Bush: Questionable (Hamstring), Jason Spriggs: Questionable (Thumb), Sherrick McManis: Out (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16994350
    MLS

    How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    38 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    38 minutes ago
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy