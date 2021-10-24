Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) head into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -11.5 47

Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

The Buccaneers average 32.5 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bears give up per contest (20.7).

The Buccaneers rack up 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears give up per matchup.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (7).

The Bears score 16.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).

The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (335.7).

The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have nine takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has posted 2,064 passing yards (344.0 per game) with a 68.5% completion percentage (183-for-267) while registering 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has taken 78 attempts for a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also hauled in 25 passes for 213 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Mike Evans has 31 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 420 receiving yards (70.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.

This season Devin White has collected 41 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

This season Mike Edwards leads the team with two interceptions and has added 23 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: Andrew Adams: Questionable (Hamstring)

Bears Impact Players

This year Justin Fields has collected 632 passing yards (105.3 per game) while going 53-for-99 (53.5%) and throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions. He has added 102 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

David Montgomery has churned out a team-best 309 rushing yards (51.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has hauled in 25 passes for a team best 306 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 51.0 yards per game.

Khalil Mack has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 62 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injuries: Rashaad Coward: Questionable (Finger), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Back), Buster Skrine: Questionable (Ankle), Deon Bush: Questionable (Hamstring), Jason Spriggs: Questionable (Thumb), Sherrick McManis: Out (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.