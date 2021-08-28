How to Watch Buccaneers at Texans

August 28, 2021
How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Super Bowl champ Bucs head west to take on the Texans in their final preseason game.
Author:

The Texans and Bucs will face off in each team's final preseason game. What a difference the preseason is over the regular season, because the Texans are currently undefeated while the defending champ Bucs are 0-2.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bucs come into this last game after losing to both the Bengals and Titans. Most teams are not concerned with losing their preseason games, but the Bucs probably care even less. The starters have rarely played as they are just trying to get through these three games without getting anyone hurt.

The Texans have to be encouraged with their wins even if they don't mean anything. Houston is short on talent this year, and with Deshaun Watson's future still in doubt, there isn't a lot of optimism for the Texans right now.

Tyrod Taylor looks like he is going to get his opportunity to start for the Texans with Watson still out. 

Don't expect to see much out of either team's starters in this game, but do tune in for one last preseason matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
28
2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Demarcus Felton
