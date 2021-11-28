Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after they beat the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Tampa Bay and Indianapolis Stats

The Buccaneers score 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).

The Buccaneers average 47.2 more yards per game (406) than the Colts allow per matchup (358.8).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).

This season the Colts rack up 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).

The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364) than the Buccaneers allow (322.1).

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 18 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has compiled 3,177 passing yards (317.7 per game) while completing 284 of 423 throws (67.1%), with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has taken 122 carries for a team-leading 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 44 passes for 323 yards .

Chris Godwin has 63 catches (83 targets) and paces his team with 782 receiving yards (78.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 33 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 87 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.

Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 32 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended 10 this season.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ali Marpet OG Abdomen Out Devin White LB Quad Questionable Vita Vea DT Knee Questionable Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Steve McLendon DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tom Brady QB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Rakeem Nunez-Roches DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Back Full Participation In Practice Mike Evans WR Back Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Edwards S Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has passed for 2,484 yards (223-of-354), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions (225.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has taken 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102 per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 322 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 57 catches (81 targets) and paces his team with 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 46 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has totaled 93 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 70 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 11 this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Quenton Nelson OL Ankle Questionable Darius Leonard LB Ankle Questionable T.Y. Hilton WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Saints L 36-27 Away 11/14/2021 Washington L 29-19 Away 11/22/2021 Giants W 30-10 Home 11/28/2021 Colts - Away 12/5/2021 Falcons - Away 12/12/2021 Bills - Home 12/19/2021 Saints - Home

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/4/2021 New York W 45-30 Home 11/14/2021 Jacksonville W 23-17 Home 11/21/2021 Buffalo W 41-15 Away 11/28/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 12/5/2021 Houston - Away 12/19/2021 New England - Home 12/25/2021 Arizona - Away

