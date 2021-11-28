How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Tampa Bay and Indianapolis Stats
- The Buccaneers score 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).
- The Buccaneers average 47.2 more yards per game (406) than the Colts allow per matchup (358.8).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
- This season the Colts rack up 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).
- The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364) than the Buccaneers allow (322.1).
- The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 18 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has compiled 3,177 passing yards (317.7 per game) while completing 284 of 423 throws (67.1%), with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has taken 122 carries for a team-leading 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 44 passes for 323 yards .
- Chris Godwin has 63 catches (83 targets) and paces his team with 782 receiving yards (78.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 33 tackles, and one interception.
- Devin White's 87 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
- Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 32 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended 10 this season.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ali Marpet
OG
Abdomen
Out
Devin White
LB
Quad
Questionable
Vita Vea
DT
Knee
Questionable
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Out
Steve McLendon
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Evans
WR
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Mike Edwards
S
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has passed for 2,484 yards (223-of-354), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions (225.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown.
- Jonathan Taylor has taken 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102 per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 322 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 57 catches (81 targets) and paces his team with 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 46 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has totaled 93 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 70 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 11 this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Quenton Nelson
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Questionable
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Saints
L 36-27
Away
11/14/2021
Washington
L 29-19
Away
11/22/2021
Giants
W 30-10
Home
11/28/2021
Colts
-
Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bills
-
Home
12/19/2021
Saints
-
Home
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
New York
W 45-30
Home
11/14/2021
Jacksonville
W 23-17
Home
11/21/2021
Buffalo
W 41-15
Away
11/28/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
12/5/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/19/2021
New England
-
Home
12/25/2021
Arizona
-
Away
