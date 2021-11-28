Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after they beat the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay and Indianapolis Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).
    • The Buccaneers average 47.2 more yards per game (406) than the Colts allow per matchup (358.8).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
    • This season the Colts rack up 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).
    • The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364) than the Buccaneers allow (322.1).
    • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 18 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has compiled 3,177 passing yards (317.7 per game) while completing 284 of 423 throws (67.1%), with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has taken 122 carries for a team-leading 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 44 passes for 323 yards .
    • Chris Godwin has 63 catches (83 targets) and paces his team with 782 receiving yards (78.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 33 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 87 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 32 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended 10 this season.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ali Marpet

    OG

    Abdomen

    Out

    Devin White

    LB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Vita Vea

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    Steve McLendon

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rakeem Nunez-Roches

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Evans

    WR

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Mike Edwards

    S

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has passed for 2,484 yards (223-of-354), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions (225.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 35 times for 138 yards and one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102 per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 322 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 57 catches (81 targets) and paces his team with 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has totaled 93 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 70 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 11 this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Quenton Nelson

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    T.Y. Hilton

    WR

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    L 36-27

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    L 29-19

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    W 30-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    New York

    W 45-30

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 23-17

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Buffalo

    W 41-15

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

