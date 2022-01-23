How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of division leaders -- the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) and the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-3
48
Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers score 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
- The Buccaneers average 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).
- This year, the Buccaneers have 19 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).
- The Rams put up 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
- The Rams collect 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).
- The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has recorded 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 passes (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has churned out a team-leading 812 rushing yards (47.8 per game) and racked up eight touchdowns. He has tacked on 69 catches for 454 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
- Mike Evans has 74 receptions for a team-high 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
- Devin White's 128 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks make him the team's leading tackler.
- Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 17 this season.
Buccaneers Injuries: Chris Godwin: Doubtful (Concussion), Antony Auclair: Out (Calf)
Rams Impact Players
- This year Matthew Stafford has recorded 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2%) and throwing for 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.
- Sony Michel has rushed for a team-leading 845 yards on 208 carries (49.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
- This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19.0 TFL and 84 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Troy Reeder has racked up 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Gerald Everett: Questionable (Back)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)