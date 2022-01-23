Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of division leaders -- the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) and the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Buccaneers vs Rams Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buccaneers

-3

48

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

  • This year, the Buccaneers score 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • The Buccaneers average 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 19 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).
  • The Rams put up 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
  • The Rams collect 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Tom Brady has recorded 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 passes (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • Leonard Fournette has churned out a team-leading 812 rushing yards (47.8 per game) and racked up eight touchdowns. He has tacked on 69 catches for 454 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
  • Mike Evans has 74 receptions for a team-high 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
  • Shaquil Barrett has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
  • Devin White's 128 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks make him the team's leading tackler.
  • Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 17 this season.

Buccaneers Injuries: Chris Godwin: Doubtful (Concussion), Antony Auclair: Out (Calf)

Rams Impact Players

  • This year Matthew Stafford has recorded 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2%) and throwing for 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.
  • Sony Michel has rushed for a team-leading 845 yards on 208 carries (49.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • Cooper Kupp has hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19.0 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • Over the current campaign, Troy Reeder has racked up 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
  • Jalen Ramsey has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Gerald Everett: Questionable (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17537351
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17076369
NBA

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

34 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17540425
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana

34 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy