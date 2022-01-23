How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of division leaders -- the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) and the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -3 48

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

This year, the Buccaneers score 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

The Buccaneers average 61.0 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).

This year, the Buccaneers have 19 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

The Rams put up 6.3 more points per game (27.1) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).

The Rams collect 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has recorded 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 passes (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has churned out a team-leading 812 rushing yards (47.8 per game) and racked up eight touchdowns. He has tacked on 69 catches for 454 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.

Mike Evans has 74 receptions for a team-high 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 128 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks make him the team's leading tackler.

Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 17 this season.

Buccaneers Injuries: Chris Godwin: Doubtful (Concussion), Antony Auclair: Out (Calf)

Rams Impact Players

This year Matthew Stafford has recorded 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2%) and throwing for 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

Sony Michel has rushed for a team-leading 845 yards on 208 carries (49.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has hauled in 145 catches for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19.0 TFL and 84 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Troy Reeder has racked up 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Gerald Everett: Questionable (Back)

