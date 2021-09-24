Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats
- The Buccaneers averaged 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5) last year.
- The Buccaneers racked up 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per contest (281.9) last year.
- The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last year, five fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).
- The Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2) last season.
- The Rams collected 377 yards per game last season, 49.9 more yards than the 327.1 the Buccaneers allowed per matchup.
- Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Last season Tom Brady totaled 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
- Ronald Jones II ran for 978 yards on 192 carries (69.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago.
- Last year Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and notched 70 catches for 1,006 yards with 13 touchdowns.
- Jason Pierre-Paul put together a strong body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, seven TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions.
- Devin White's 2020 campaign saw him total 140 tackles, 15 TFL, and nine sacks.
- Last season, Carlton Davis hauled in four interceptions and added 68 tackles, three TFL, and 18 passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Steve McLendon
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaydon Mickens
WR
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (255.3 yards per game).
- Darrell Henderson ran for 624 yards on 138 attempts (41.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and amassed 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns.
- Aaron Donald showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 45 tackles.
- Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks.
- Darious Williams picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darrell Henderson
RB
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Leonard Floyd
OLB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Aaron Donald
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/9/2021
Cowboys
W 31-29
Home
9/19/2021
Falcons
W 48-25
Home
9/26/2021
Rams
-
Away
10/3/2021
Patriots
-
Away
10/10/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
10/14/2021
Eagles
-
Away
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Chicago
W 34-14
Home
9/19/2021
Indianapolis
W 27-24
Away
9/26/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
10/3/2021
Arizona
-
Home
10/7/2021
Seattle
-
Away
10/17/2021
New York
-
Away
