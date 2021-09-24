Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

The Buccaneers averaged 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5) last year.

The Buccaneers racked up 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per contest (281.9) last year.

The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last year, five fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

The Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2) last season.

The Rams collected 377 yards per game last season, 49.9 more yards than the 327.1 the Buccaneers allowed per matchup.

Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Last season Tom Brady totaled 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II ran for 978 yards on 192 carries (69.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago.

Last year Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and notched 70 catches for 1,006 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Jason Pierre-Paul put together a strong body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, seven TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions.

Devin White's 2020 campaign saw him total 140 tackles, 15 TFL, and nine sacks.

Last season, Carlton Davis hauled in four interceptions and added 68 tackles, three TFL, and 18 passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Steve McLendon DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jaydon Mickens WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (255.3 yards per game).

Darrell Henderson ran for 624 yards on 138 attempts (41.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and amassed 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Donald showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 45 tackles.

Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks.

Darious Williams picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Andrew Whitworth OL Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Darrell Henderson RB Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Donald DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/9/2021 Cowboys W 31-29 Home 9/19/2021 Falcons W 48-25 Home 9/26/2021 Rams - Away 10/3/2021 Patriots - Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins - Home 10/14/2021 Eagles - Away

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Chicago W 34-14 Home 9/19/2021 Indianapolis W 27-24 Away 9/26/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 10/3/2021 Arizona - Home 10/7/2021 Seattle - Away 10/17/2021 New York - Away

