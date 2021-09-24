Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Buccaneers averaged 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5) last year.
  • The Buccaneers racked up 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per contest (281.9) last year.
  • The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last year, five fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).
  • The Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2) last season.
  • The Rams collected 377 yards per game last season, 49.9 more yards than the 327.1 the Buccaneers allowed per matchup.
  • Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Last season Tom Brady totaled 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
  • Ronald Jones II ran for 978 yards on 192 carries (69.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last year Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and notched 70 catches for 1,006 yards with 13 touchdowns.
  • Jason Pierre-Paul put together a strong body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, seven TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions.
  • Devin White's 2020 campaign saw him total 140 tackles, 15 TFL, and nine sacks.
  • Last season, Carlton Davis hauled in four interceptions and added 68 tackles, three TFL, and 18 passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Steve McLendon

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaydon Mickens

WR

Hip

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (255.3 yards per game).
  • Darrell Henderson ran for 624 yards on 138 attempts (41.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last season Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and amassed 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Aaron Donald showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks.
  • Darious Williams picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Andrew Whitworth

OL

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Darrell Henderson

RB

Ribs

Did Not Participate In Practice

Leonard Floyd

OLB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Aaron Donald

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/9/2021

Cowboys

W 31-29

Home

9/19/2021

Falcons

W 48-25

Home

9/26/2021

Rams

-

Away

10/3/2021

Patriots

-

Away

10/10/2021

Dolphins

-

Home

10/14/2021

Eagles

-

Away

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Chicago

W 34-14

Home

9/19/2021

Indianapolis

W 27-24

Away

9/26/2021

Tampa Bay

-

Home

10/3/2021

Arizona

-

Home

10/7/2021

Seattle

-

Away

10/17/2021

New York

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15958756
Field Hockey

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in NCAA Field Hockey

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

7 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

7 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy