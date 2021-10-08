Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -10 48

Tampa Bay and Miami Stats

This year, the Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins surrender (27.3).

The Buccaneers rack up only 11.5 more yards per game (399.8), than the Dolphins give up per matchup (388.3).

The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have six takeaways.

This season the Dolphins rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).

The Dolphins rack up 123.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Buccaneers give up (375.0).

This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has 1,356 yards through the air (339.0 per game) and a 64.7% completion percentage (119-for-184), pitching 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-best 184 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 124 yards .

Chris Godwin has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 296 receiving yards (74.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

William Gholston has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Lavonte David has totaled 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: Leonard Fournette: Doubtful (Ankle), Justin Watson: Out (Chest), Scotty Miller: Questionable (Hip), LeSean McCoy: Out (Ankle), Chris Godwin: Out (Hamstring), Mike Evans: Questionable (Ankle)

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has passed for 583 yards (76-of-119), with two touchdowns and one interception (145.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 142 rushing yards (35.5 per game).

DeVante Parker has hauled in 17 receptions for 242 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 60.5 receiving yards per game.

Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 27 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles and two passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Shaq Lawson: Out (Shoulder), Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Illness), Durham Smythe: Out (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.