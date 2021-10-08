Publish date:
How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-10
48
Tampa Bay and Miami Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins surrender (27.3).
- The Buccaneers rack up only 11.5 more yards per game (399.8), than the Dolphins give up per matchup (388.3).
- The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have six takeaways.
- This season the Dolphins rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).
- The Dolphins rack up 123.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Buccaneers give up (375.0).
- This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has 1,356 yards through the air (339.0 per game) and a 64.7% completion percentage (119-for-184), pitching 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-best 184 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 124 yards .
- Chris Godwin has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 296 receiving yards (74.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- William Gholston has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
- Lavonte David has totaled 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injuries: Leonard Fournette: Doubtful (Ankle), Justin Watson: Out (Chest), Scotty Miller: Questionable (Hip), LeSean McCoy: Out (Ankle), Chris Godwin: Out (Hamstring), Mike Evans: Questionable (Ankle)
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has passed for 583 yards (76-of-119), with two touchdowns and one interception (145.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
- Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 142 rushing yards (35.5 per game).
- DeVante Parker has hauled in 17 receptions for 242 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 60.5 receiving yards per game.
- Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 27 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles and two passes defended.
Dolphins Injuries: Shaq Lawson: Out (Shoulder), Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Illness), Durham Smythe: Out (Knee)
