    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Miami

    Buccaneers vs Dolphins Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -10

    48

    Tampa Bay and Miami Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins surrender (27.3).
    • The Buccaneers rack up only 11.5 more yards per game (399.8), than the Dolphins give up per matchup (388.3).
    • The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have six takeaways.
    • This season the Dolphins rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).
    • The Dolphins rack up 123.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Buccaneers give up (375.0).
    • This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over six times, while the Buccaneers have forced 6 turnovers.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has 1,356 yards through the air (339.0 per game) and a 64.7% completion percentage (119-for-184), pitching 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-best 184 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 124 yards .
    • Chris Godwin has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 296 receiving yards (74.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • William Gholston has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Lavonte David has totaled 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Leonard Fournette: Doubtful (Ankle), Justin Watson: Out (Chest), Scotty Miller: Questionable (Hip), LeSean McCoy: Out (Ankle), Chris Godwin: Out (Hamstring), Mike Evans: Questionable (Ankle)

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has passed for 583 yards (76-of-119), with two touchdowns and one interception (145.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
    • Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 142 rushing yards (35.5 per game).
    • DeVante Parker has hauled in 17 receptions for 242 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 60.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker's 27 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles and two passes defended.

    Dolphins Injuries: Shaq Lawson: Out (Shoulder), Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Illness), Durham Smythe: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16909267
    MLB

    How to Watch ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16707593
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003211873djpb
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Andrew Wingard (42) in the second quarter during the Jaguars vs. Titans game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, December 13, 2020. [Matt Pendleton/Special to the Times-Union] Fljax 121320 Jagsvstitans 31
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy