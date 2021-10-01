Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to make a pass in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) visit the New England Patriots (1-2) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay and New England Stats

  • The Buccaneers put up 34.3 points per game, 17.3 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.0).
  • The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (282.3).
  • The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.
  • The Patriots rack up 11.3 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Buccaneers give up (29.3).
  • The Patriots average 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (402.0).
  • This season the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Tom Brady has thrown for 1,087 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (97-for-141), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions (362.3 yards per game).
  • Leonard Fournette has put up a team-leading 92 yards (30.7 per game). He also averages 25.7 receiving yards, grabbing 12 passes for 77 yards.
  • Chris Godwin has hauled in 19 catches for 241 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 26 times, and averages 80.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Ndamukong Suh has collected a team-leading 1.0 sack, while adding 1.0 TFL and six tackles.
  • Lavonte David's 25 tackles mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Steve McLendon

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaydon Mickens

WR

Abdomen

Full Participation In Practice

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rob Gronkowski

TE

Ribs

Did Not Participate In Practice

Giovani Bernard

RB

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chris Godwin

WR

Thumb

Full Participation In Practice

Carlton Davis

CB

Abdomen

Full Participation In Practice

Jamel Dean

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

  • Mac Jones has 737 passing yards (245.7 per game) with a 67.5% completion percentage (81-for-120), throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions.
  • Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 176 yards on 45 attempts (58.7 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jakobi Meyers has 19 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 176 receiving yards (58.7 per game).
  • Matthew Judon has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 19 tackles and 2.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Kyle Dugger

DB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Isaiah Wynn

OL

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Kyle Van Noy

LB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Josh Uche

LB

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Nick Folk

K

Left knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Trent Brown

OL

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Ja'Whaun Bentley

LB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Henry Anderson

DE

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

James White

RB

Hip

Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/9/2021

Cowboys

W 31-29

Home

9/19/2021

Falcons

W 48-25

Home

9/26/2021

Rams

L 34-24

Away

10/3/2021

Patriots

-

Away

10/10/2021

Dolphins

-

Home

10/14/2021

Eagles

-

Away

10/24/2021

Bears

-

Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Miami

L 17-16

Home

9/19/2021

New York

W 25-6

Away

9/26/2021

New Orleans

L 28-13

Home

10/3/2021

Tampa Bay

-

Home

10/10/2021

Houston

-

Away

10/17/2021

Dallas

-

Home

10/24/2021

New York

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

