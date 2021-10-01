Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) visit the New England Patriots (1-2) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Tampa Bay and New England Stats
- The Buccaneers put up 34.3 points per game, 17.3 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.0).
- The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (282.3).
- The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.
- The Patriots rack up 11.3 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Buccaneers give up (29.3).
- The Patriots average 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (402.0).
- This season the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has thrown for 1,087 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (97-for-141), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions (362.3 yards per game).
- Leonard Fournette has put up a team-leading 92 yards (30.7 per game). He also averages 25.7 receiving yards, grabbing 12 passes for 77 yards.
- Chris Godwin has hauled in 19 catches for 241 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 26 times, and averages 80.3 receiving yards per game.
- Ndamukong Suh has collected a team-leading 1.0 sack, while adding 1.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Lavonte David's 25 tackles mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Steve McLendon
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaydon Mickens
WR
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Giovani Bernard
RB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Godwin
WR
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Carlton Davis
CB
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
Jamel Dean
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has 737 passing yards (245.7 per game) with a 67.5% completion percentage (81-for-120), throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 176 yards on 45 attempts (58.7 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jakobi Meyers has 19 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 176 receiving yards (58.7 per game).
- Matthew Judon has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 19 tackles and 2.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kyle Dugger
DB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Isaiah Wynn
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Uche
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Henry Anderson
DE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
James White
RB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/9/2021
Cowboys
W 31-29
Home
9/19/2021
Falcons
W 48-25
Home
9/26/2021
Rams
L 34-24
Away
10/3/2021
Patriots
-
Away
10/10/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
10/14/2021
Eagles
-
Away
10/24/2021
Bears
-
Home
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Miami
L 17-16
Home
9/19/2021
New York
W 25-6
Away
9/26/2021
New Orleans
L 28-13
Home
10/3/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
10/10/2021
Houston
-
Away
10/17/2021
Dallas
-
Home
10/24/2021
New York
-
Home
