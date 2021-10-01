Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to make a pass in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) visit the New England Patriots (1-2) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Tampa Bay and New England Stats

The Buccaneers put up 34.3 points per game, 17.3 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.0).

The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (282.3).

The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

The Patriots rack up 11.3 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Buccaneers give up (29.3).

The Patriots average 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (402.0).

This season the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has thrown for 1,087 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (97-for-141), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions (362.3 yards per game).

Leonard Fournette has put up a team-leading 92 yards (30.7 per game). He also averages 25.7 receiving yards, grabbing 12 passes for 77 yards.

Chris Godwin has hauled in 19 catches for 241 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 26 times, and averages 80.3 receiving yards per game.

Ndamukong Suh has collected a team-leading 1.0 sack, while adding 1.0 TFL and six tackles.

Lavonte David's 25 tackles mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Steve McLendon DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jaydon Mickens WR Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Giovani Bernard RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Godwin WR Thumb Full Participation In Practice Carlton Davis CB Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has 737 passing yards (245.7 per game) with a 67.5% completion percentage (81-for-120), throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 176 yards on 45 attempts (58.7 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers has 19 catches (29 targets) and paces his team with 176 receiving yards (58.7 per game).

Matthew Judon has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 19 tackles and 2.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyle Dugger DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Wynn OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Josh Uche LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Nick Folk K Left knee Limited Participation In Practice Trent Brown OL Calf Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Henry Anderson DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice James White RB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/9/2021 Cowboys W 31-29 Home 9/19/2021 Falcons W 48-25 Home 9/26/2021 Rams L 34-24 Away 10/3/2021 Patriots - Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins - Home 10/14/2021 Eagles - Away 10/24/2021 Bears - Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Miami L 17-16 Home 9/19/2021 New York W 25-6 Away 9/26/2021 New Orleans L 28-13 Home 10/3/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 10/10/2021 Houston - Away 10/17/2021 Dallas - Home 10/24/2021 New York - Home

