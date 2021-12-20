Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (6-7) visit a streaking Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) squad on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have won four straight games. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

    Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -11.5

    45

    Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers put up 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints allow (21.9).
    • The Buccaneers collect 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints allow per outing (339.5).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).
    • The Saints average 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Buccaneers surrender.
    • The Saints average 319.4 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 343.0 the Buccaneers allow.
    • The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has thrown for 4,134 yards while connecting on 68.2% of his passes (378-for-554), with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (318.0 yards per game).
    • Leonard Fournette has 171 rushing attempts for a team-high 778 rushing yards (59.8 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 62 catches for 421 receiving yards (32.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Chris Godwin has 92 receptions for a team-high 1,054 yards (81.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 7.0 TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White has totaled 110 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Antoine Winfield Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 72 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 13 this season.

    Buccaneers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Saints Impact Players

    • This campaign, Trevor Siemian has racked up 1,083 passing yards (83.3 per game) while completing 99 of 173 passes (57.2%), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Alvin Kamara has churned out a team-high 650 rushing yards (50.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 36 catches for 335 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.
    • Marquez Callaway has been targeted 59 times and has 30 catches, leading his team with 443 yards (34.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 88 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Saints Injuries: Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck), Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle), Malcom Brown: Out (Shoulder), Nick Easton: Out (Concussion)

    How To Watch

    New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
