Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible at the line in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) head into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats

    • The Buccaneers average 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints surrender (16.8).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).
    • This year, the Buccaneers have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).
    • The Saints rack up 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 21 the Buccaneers allow.
    • The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers give up (332.1).
    • The Saints have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has posted 2,275 passing yards (325 YPG) with a 67% completion percentage (203-for-303) while registering 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has taken 93 carries for a team-high 413 rushing yards (59 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards .
    • Chris Godwin has 42 receptions for a team-high 520 yards (74.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL, 27 tackles, and one interception.
    • This season Devin White has collected 51 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giovani Bernard

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Richard Sherman

    CB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Lavonte David

    FB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Dee Delaney

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Steve McLendon

    DT

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony Nelson

    OLB

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    O.J. Howard

    TE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • Jameis Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (185.7 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.
    • Alvin Kamara has taken 114 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 25 passes for a team-high 241 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • This year Marquez Callaway has 16 receptions and leads the team with 254 yards (42.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Demario Davis has put together an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up three sacks, eight TFL and 48 tackles.
    • This season Paulson Adebo leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Taysom Hill

    QB

    Concussion

    Out

    Deonte Harris

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Dwayne Washington

    RB

    Neck

    Out

    Payton Turner

    DE

    Calf

    Out

    Marshon Lattimore

    CB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Dolphins

    W 45-17

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Eagles

    W 28-22

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Bears

    W 38-3

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    New York

    L 27-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Washington

    W 33-22

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Seattle

    W 13-10

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
