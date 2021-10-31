Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible at the line in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) head into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats

The Buccaneers average 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints surrender (16.8).

The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).

This year, the Buccaneers have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).

The Saints rack up 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 21 the Buccaneers allow.

The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers give up (332.1).

The Saints have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has posted 2,275 passing yards (325 YPG) with a 67% completion percentage (203-for-303) while registering 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has taken 93 carries for a team-high 413 rushing yards (59 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards .

Chris Godwin has 42 receptions for a team-high 520 yards (74.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL, 27 tackles, and one interception.

This season Devin White has collected 51 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamel Dean CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Giovani Bernard RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Richard Sherman CB Hamstring Questionable Lavonte David FB Ankle Questionable Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs Questionable Dee Delaney CB Ankle Questionable Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Questionable Ndamukong Suh DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Steve McLendon DT Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Anthony Nelson OLB Elbow Full Participation In Practice O.J. Howard TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

Jameis Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (185.7 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Alvin Kamara has taken 114 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 25 passes for a team-high 241 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

This year Marquez Callaway has 16 receptions and leads the team with 254 yards (42.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Demario Davis has put together an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up three sacks, eight TFL and 48 tackles.

This season Paulson Adebo leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Concussion Out Deonte Harris WR Hamstring Questionable Dwayne Washington RB Neck Out Payton Turner DE Calf Out Marshon Lattimore CB Hand Full Participation In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins W 45-17 Home 10/14/2021 Eagles W 28-22 Away 10/24/2021 Bears W 38-3 Home 10/31/2021 Saints - Away 11/14/2021 Washington - Away 11/22/2021 Giants - Home 11/28/2021 Colts - Away

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 New York L 27-21 Home 10/10/2021 Washington W 33-22 Away 10/25/2021 Seattle W 13-10 Away 10/31/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 11/7/2021 Atlanta - Home 11/14/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/21/2021 Philadelphia - Away

Regional restrictions apply.