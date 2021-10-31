Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) head into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tampa Bay and New Orleans Stats
- The Buccaneers average 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints surrender (16.8).
- The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).
- This year, the Buccaneers have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).
- The Saints rack up 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 21 the Buccaneers allow.
- The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers give up (332.1).
- The Saints have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has posted 2,275 passing yards (325 YPG) with a 67% completion percentage (203-for-303) while registering 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has taken 93 carries for a team-high 413 rushing yards (59 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards .
- Chris Godwin has 42 receptions for a team-high 520 yards (74.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL, 27 tackles, and one interception.
- This season Devin White has collected 51 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jamel Dean
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Giovani Bernard
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Richard Sherman
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
Lavonte David
FB
Ankle
Questionable
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Ribs
Questionable
Dee Delaney
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Out
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steve McLendon
DT
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Nelson
OLB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
O.J. Howard
TE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- Jameis Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (185.7 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.
- Alvin Kamara has taken 114 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 25 passes for a team-high 241 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- This year Marquez Callaway has 16 receptions and leads the team with 254 yards (42.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Demario Davis has put together an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up three sacks, eight TFL and 48 tackles.
- This season Paulson Adebo leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Taysom Hill
QB
Concussion
Out
Deonte Harris
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Dwayne Washington
RB
Neck
Out
Payton Turner
DE
Calf
Out
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Dolphins
W 45-17
Home
10/14/2021
Eagles
W 28-22
Away
10/24/2021
Bears
W 38-3
Home
10/31/2021
Saints
-
Away
11/14/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/22/2021
Giants
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colts
-
Away
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
New York
L 27-21
Home
10/10/2021
Washington
W 33-22
Away
10/25/2021
Seattle
W 13-10
Away
10/31/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
11/7/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
11/14/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/21/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
