    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (3-6) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York

    Buccaneers vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -11.5

    50

    Tampa Bay and New York Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants surrender (24.0).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 34.0 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants give up per matchup (372.4).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).
    • This year the Giants put up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers give up (23.6).
    • The Giants rack up only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up (334.0).
    • This year the Giants have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (15).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has 2,870 yards through the air (318.9 per game) and a 67.4% completion percentage (254-for-377), flinging 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has put up a team-high 486 yards (54.0 YPG) and scored four touchdowns. He also averages 31.6 receiving yards, grabbing 38 passes for 284 yards.
    • Chris Godwin has 57 receptions for a team-high 717 yards (79.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Tanner Hudson: Out (Not Injury Related), Ali Marpet: Doubtful (Concussion)

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,059 passing yards (228.8 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 258 rushing yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has churned out a team-high 315 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 20 catches for 161 yards with one receiving touchdown.
    • Kadarius Toney has 28 catches (36 targets) and paces his team with 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game).
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder has racked up 67 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with four interceptions and has added 46 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
