How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Jets (4-11) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Buccaneers score just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).
- The Buccaneers collect only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per contest (391.3).
- This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).
- The Jets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).
- The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (329.6).
- The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- This season Tom Brady has 4,580 passing yards (305.3 yards per game) while going 422-for-632 (66.8%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
- Ronald Jones II has 91 rushing attempts for a team-leading 402 rushing yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Mike Evans has hauled in 64 passes for a team-high 899 yards plus 11 touchdowns. He averages 59.9 receiving yards per game.
- Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
- This season Devin White has racked up 122 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Mike Edwards has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB
Not injury related
Questionable
Jamel Dean
CB
Not injury related
Questionable
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Ankle
Questionable
Richard Sherman
CB
Achilles
Doubtful
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Out
Shaquil Barrett
OLB
Knee
Out
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Watson
WR
Quad
Questionable
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Tom Brady
QB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Breshad Perriman
WR
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Grant Stuard
LB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Edwards
S
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has thrown for 2,013 yards while completing 56.7% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions (134.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
- Michael Carter has run for a team-high 566 yards on 135 attempts (37.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 316 receiving yards on 35 catches .
- Jamison Crowder has hauled in 50 passes for a team best 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 28.7 yards per game.
- This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 32 tackles, and one interception.
- C.J. Mosley's 142 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Ashtyn Davis has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jamison Crowder
WR
Calf
Doubtful
C.J. Mosley
LB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Elijah Riley
S
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Bills
W 33-27
Home
12/19/2021
Saints
L 9-0
Home
12/26/2021
Panthers
W 32-6
Away
1/2/2022
Jets
-
Away
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
New Orleans
L 30-9
Home
12/19/2021
Miami
L 31-24
Away
12/26/2021
Jacksonville
W 26-21
Home
1/2/2022
Tampa Bay
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.