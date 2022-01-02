Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Jets (4-11) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay and New York Stats

    • The Buccaneers score just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).
    • The Buccaneers collect only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per contest (391.3).
    • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).
    • The Jets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).
    • The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (329.6).
    • The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • This season Tom Brady has 4,580 passing yards (305.3 yards per game) while going 422-for-632 (66.8%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
    • Ronald Jones II has 91 rushing attempts for a team-leading 402 rushing yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Mike Evans has hauled in 64 passes for a team-high 899 yards plus 11 touchdowns. He averages 59.9 receiving yards per game.
    • Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
    • This season Devin White has racked up 122 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • Mike Edwards has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Sean Murphy-Bunting

    CB

    Not injury related

    Questionable

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Not injury related

    Questionable

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Antoine Winfield Jr.

    S

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Richard Sherman

    CB

    Achilles

    Doubtful

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Shaquil Barrett

    OLB

    Knee

    Out

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Justin Watson

    WR

    Quad

    Questionable

    Mike Evans

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Breshad Perriman

    WR

    Rest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Grant Stuard

    LB

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Edwards

    S

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has thrown for 2,013 yards while completing 56.7% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions (134.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Michael Carter has run for a team-high 566 yards on 135 attempts (37.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 316 receiving yards on 35 catches .
    • Jamison Crowder has hauled in 50 passes for a team best 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 28.7 yards per game.
    • This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 32 tackles, and one interception.
    • C.J. Mosley's 142 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Ashtyn Davis has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jamison Crowder

    WR

    Calf

    Doubtful

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Elijah Riley

    S

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Sheldon Rankins

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    W 33-27

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saints

    L 9-0

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Panthers

    W 32-6

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Jets

    -

    Away

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    New Orleans

    L 30-9

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Miami

    L 31-24

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 26-21

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    3 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    3 minutes ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    3 minutes ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    3 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit after he throws by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 073
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Titans

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy