Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (4-11) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Buccaneers score just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).

The Buccaneers collect only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per contest (391.3).

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).

The Jets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (329.6).

The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Impact Players

This season Tom Brady has 4,580 passing yards (305.3 yards per game) while going 422-for-632 (66.8%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II has 91 rushing attempts for a team-leading 402 rushing yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Mike Evans has hauled in 64 passes for a team-high 899 yards plus 11 touchdowns. He averages 59.9 receiving yards per game.

Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

This season Devin White has racked up 122 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Not injury related Questionable Jamel Dean CB Not injury related Questionable Antonio Brown WR Ankle Questionable Antoine Winfield Jr. S Ankle Questionable Richard Sherman CB Achilles Doubtful Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Out Shaquil Barrett OLB Knee Out Ndamukong Suh DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Watson WR Quad Questionable Mike Evans WR Hamstring Questionable Tom Brady QB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Breshad Perriman WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Grant Stuard LB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Mike Edwards S Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 2,013 yards while completing 56.7% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions (134.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns.

Michael Carter has run for a team-high 566 yards on 135 attempts (37.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 316 receiving yards on 35 catches .

Jamison Crowder has hauled in 50 passes for a team best 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 28.7 yards per game.

This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 32 tackles, and one interception.

C.J. Mosley's 142 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.

Ashtyn Davis has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamison Crowder WR Calf Doubtful C.J. Mosley LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Elijah Riley S Concussion Full Participation In Practice Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Bills W 33-27 Home 12/19/2021 Saints L 9-0 Home 12/26/2021 Panthers W 32-6 Away 1/2/2022 Jets - Away

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 New Orleans L 30-9 Home 12/19/2021 Miami L 31-24 Away 12/26/2021 Jacksonville W 26-21 Home 1/2/2022 Tampa Bay - Home

