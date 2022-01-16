Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -7.5 46

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles give up (22.6).

The Buccaneers average 77.1 more yards per game (405.9) than the Eagles give up per matchup (328.8).

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

The Eagles score 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).

The Eagles average 359.9 yards per game, 28.4 more yards than the 331.5 the Buccaneers give up.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Buccaneers Impact Players

This year Tom Brady has 5,316 passing yards (312.7 yards per game) while going 485-for-719 (67.5%) and throwing 43 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II has put up a team-leading 428 yards (25.2 YPG) and scored four touchdowns.

Mike Evans has grabbed 74 passes for a team best 1,035 yards plus 14 touchdowns. He averages 60.9 receiving yards per game.

Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 10.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 128 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Mike Edwards has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injuries: Mike Evans: Doubtful (Hamstring)

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,144 passing yards (184.9 per game), 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has hauled in 64 catches for 916 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 53.9 receiving yards per game.

Josh Sweat has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 130 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 17 this season.

Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Foot), Derek Barnett: Out (Hamstring), Miles Sanders: Out (Hamstring), Javon Hargrave: Out (Pectoral), Lane Johnson: Questionable (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.