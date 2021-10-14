Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/14/2021

    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 33.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Eagles allow per contest (24.8).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 96.8 more yards per game (431.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (334.6).
    • The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
    • The Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).
    • The Eagles collect only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (360.2).
    • This year the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions (353.4 YPG).
    • Leonard Fournette has run for a team-high 251 yards (50.2 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 167 receiving yards on 19 catches .
    • Mike Evans has 29 catches (on 45 targets) and leads the team with 393 receiving yards (78.6 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added three TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 36 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
    • Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 19 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Patrick O'Connor

    DE

    Calf

    Questionable

    Ryan Jensen

    C

    Hip

    Questionable

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Ribs

    Out

    Chris Godwin

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tom Brady

    QB

    Right thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Antoine Winfield Jr.

    S

    Concussion

    Out

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giovani Bernard

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lavonte David

    FB

    Ankle

    Out

    Ryan Succop

    K

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eagles Impact Players

    • This season Jalen Hurts has racked up 1,365 passing yards (273 per game) while going 118-for-182 (64.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 256 rushing yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Devonta Smith has 25 catches (39 targets) and paces his team with 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Javon Hargrave has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 50 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 21 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jason Kelce

    C

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lane Johnson

    OT

    Personal

    Out

    Derek Barnett

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Mailata

    OT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Landon Dickerson

    OL

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dallas Goedert

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Rams

    L 34-24

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Patriots

    W 19-17

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Dolphins

    W 45-17

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/27/2021

    Dallas

    L 41-21

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Kansas City

    L 42-30

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Carolina

    W 21-18

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

