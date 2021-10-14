Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/14/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats

The Buccaneers score 33.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Eagles allow per contest (24.8).

The Buccaneers rack up 96.8 more yards per game (431.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (334.6).

The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

The Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).

The Eagles collect only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (360.2).

This year the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions (353.4 YPG).

Leonard Fournette has run for a team-high 251 yards (50.2 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 167 receiving yards on 19 catches .

Mike Evans has 29 catches (on 45 targets) and leads the team with 393 receiving yards (78.6 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added three TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Over the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 36 tackles and leads the team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 19 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Questionable Patrick O'Connor DE Calf Questionable Ryan Jensen C Hip Questionable Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs Out Chris Godwin WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Tom Brady QB Right thumb Full Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Concussion Out Jamel Dean CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Antonio Brown WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Giovani Bernard RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Lavonte David FB Ankle Out Ryan Succop K Back Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

This season Jalen Hurts has racked up 1,365 passing yards (273 per game) while going 118-for-182 (64.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 256 rushing yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has 25 catches (39 targets) and paces his team with 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 27 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 50 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 21 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Kelce C Foot Full Participation In Practice Lane Johnson OT Personal Out Derek Barnett DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jordan Mailata OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Landon Dickerson OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Rams L 34-24 Away 10/3/2021 Patriots W 19-17 Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins W 45-17 Home 10/14/2021 Eagles - Away 10/24/2021 Bears - Home 10/31/2021 Saints - Away 11/14/2021 Washington - Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/27/2021 Dallas L 41-21 Away 10/3/2021 Kansas City L 42-30 Home 10/10/2021 Carolina W 21-18 Away 10/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 10/24/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/31/2021 Detroit - Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Home

