Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/14/2021

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats
- The Buccaneers score 33.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Eagles allow per contest (24.8).
- The Buccaneers rack up 96.8 more yards per game (431.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (334.6).
- The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
- The Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Buccaneers give up (24.4).
- The Eagles collect only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (360.2).
- This year the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions (353.4 YPG).
- Leonard Fournette has run for a team-high 251 yards (50.2 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 167 receiving yards on 19 catches .
- Mike Evans has 29 catches (on 45 targets) and leads the team with 393 receiving yards (78.6 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added three TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 36 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
- Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 19 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Patrick O'Connor
DE
Calf
Questionable
Ryan Jensen
C
Hip
Questionable
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Ribs
Out
Chris Godwin
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Right thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Concussion
Out
Jamel Dean
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Antonio Brown
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Giovani Bernard
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Lavonte David
FB
Ankle
Out
Ryan Succop
K
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Eagles Impact Players
- This season Jalen Hurts has racked up 1,365 passing yards (273 per game) while going 118-for-182 (64.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 256 rushing yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns.
- Devonta Smith has 25 catches (39 targets) and paces his team with 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Javon Hargrave has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 27 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 50 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 21 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jason Kelce
C
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Personal
Out
Derek Barnett
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Mailata
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Landon Dickerson
OL
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Dallas Goedert
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Rams
L 34-24
Away
10/3/2021
Patriots
W 19-17
Away
10/10/2021
Dolphins
W 45-17
Home
10/14/2021
Eagles
-
Away
10/24/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/31/2021
Saints
-
Away
11/14/2021
Washington
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/27/2021
Dallas
L 41-21
Away
10/3/2021
Kansas City
L 42-30
Home
10/10/2021
Carolina
W 21-18
Away
10/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
10/24/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/31/2021
Detroit
-
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.