The Buccaneers go for their third straight win and a season sweep of the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers have bounced back from a two-game losing streak by winning their last two games against the Giants and then the Colts.

How to Watch Buccaneers at Falcons Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (WTGS-Savannah, GA)

The winning streak has the Bucs at 8–3 on the year and three games up on the Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

On Sunday, they will look to widen that gap and pick up a sweep of the Falcons this year. Tampa Bay beat Atlanta 48–25 in the second week of the season. Tom Brady had a big game to help lead the Bucs to the win.

The Falcons will look to slow down Brady & Co. as they continue to fight their way toward a surprise playoff spot.

The Falcons find themselves at 5–6 after beating the Jaguars last week 21–14. The win snapped a two-game losing streak in which they scored three points total.

It was a nice bounce-back win, but they will need to be better onSunday if they want to upset the Bucs and get back to .500 on the year.

