The Buccaneers and Panthers play the first of two straight games against each other on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers will look to clinch the AFC South for the second week in a row. Last week, Tampa Bay just needed a win to earn the division crown, but the Saints came to town and shut out Tom Brady's team 9-0. It was the seventh straight time New Orleans beat the Bucs in the regular season.

With a win this Sunday, Tampa Bay would clinch its first NFC South division title since 2007. Every other team has won the division at least three times since Tampa Bay last won despite the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl last year.

Sunday, they play a struggling Panthers team in the first of two meetings between the teams over the last three weeks.

The Panthers will look to spoil the Buccaneers' championship party and, in turn, snap a four-game losing streak.

Carolina has struggled over the last month, as Sam Darnold went down with an injury. Despite bringing back Cam Newton, the Panthers haven't been able to find a winning touch.

The offense has struggled during the losing streak, and it won't get any easier on Sunday against one of the best defenses in the league.

