    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Buccaneers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday afternoon with both teams coming off wins last week.
    Author:

    The Buccaneers are 7–3 and on top of the NFC South entering Sunday's game against the Colts.

    They are fresh off a 30–10 win against the Giants last Monday night. Tampa Bay went up 7–0 in the first quarter and never looked back. They held New York scoreless in the second half, dominating on the defensive side of the ball.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Colts are 6–5 this season and in second place in the AFC South behind the Titans. Indianapolis, like Tampa Bay, is fresh off a dominant win against the Buffalo Bills 41–15. Jonathan Taylor owned this game, rushing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and catching another 19 yards and another touchdown.

    Tampa Bay has a potent offense. The Bucs rank first in total points scored per game, third in total yards per game, and first in passing yards per game. They have one of the best wide receiving corps that the NFL has to offer in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. Mix that with one of the best quarterbacks in history in Tom Brady and you have a recipe for another Super Bowl.

    This week, Indianapolis stands in Tampa's path. The Colts work almost solely through their running game. They rank fourth in the NFL in total rushing yards per game because of MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. He has 1,122 yards rushing this season already entering Week 12.

    Tampa Bay is projected to win this game. Their spread is minus-2.5 while the money line is minus-130.. The Over/Under on total points scored in this matchup is 51.0.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
