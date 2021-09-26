September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buccaneers and the Rams both look to remain undefeated in an early-season showdown of NFC title contenders.
Author:

Tom Brady and the  Buccaneers have started the season strong, beating both the Cowboys and Falcons to move to 2-0. In the third week of the season, they are set to take on the Rams, who have knocked off the Bears and Colts to remain undefeated. 

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Rams:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Fox (KPTM-Omaha, NE)

You can live stream the Buccaneers at Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brady already has started to make his case for the NFL MVP award. He has completed 65.1 % of his pass attempts for 655 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through two weeks. Brady is not showing any signs of slowing down, even at 44 years of age.

The Rams have benefited from the acquisition of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions. In his first two games with Los Angeles, he has racked up 599 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

With defensive stars including Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald for the Rams and Shaq Barrett and Devin White for the Buccaneers on the field Sunday, the game will offer a test for both quarterbacks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

