Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium, but this time he's a visitor. The Buccaneers' QB takes on his former team and head coach in a highly anticipated matchup.

The Buccaneers and the Patriots have gone in very different directions since the notorious offseason that Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. Brady helped Tampa Bay win its first Super Bowl since 2003 and his seventh championship ring.

New England spent its first year without Brady starting Cam Newton, who was released from Carolina. The Patriots inevitably finished 7-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Tom Brady has already surpassed 1,000 yards this season with 1,087 yards. He adds 10 touchdowns and two interceptions to that. He has a plethora of targets, including Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Godwin leads the pack through three games with 241 yards on 25 targets with two touchdowns. Gronkowski will be sidelined with a rib injury.

New England is in its first season with rookie Mac Jones, the future of its franchise. Jones has 737 yards and two touchdowns already, but his inexperience shines through in his giveaways, as he already has three interceptions.

Tampa Bay has gained 418.7 yards per game but allowed 412.3. New England has gained 337.3 yards per game but allowed 302.7. Their offenses are similar but just operate at different levels.

