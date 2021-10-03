October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium, but this time he's a visitor. The Buccaneers' QB takes on his former team and head coach in a highly anticipated matchup.
Author:

The Buccaneers and the Patriots have gone in very different directions since the notorious offseason that Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. Brady helped Tampa Bay win its first Super Bowl since 2003 and his seventh championship ring.

New England spent its first year without Brady starting Cam Newton, who was released from Carolina. The Patriots inevitably finished 7-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Buccaneers vs. Patriots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tom Brady has already surpassed 1,000 yards this season with 1,087 yards. He adds 10 touchdowns and two interceptions to that. He has a plethora of targets, including Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Godwin leads the pack through three games with 241 yards on 25 targets with two touchdowns. Gronkowski will be sidelined with a rib injury. 

New England is in its first season with rookie Mac Jones, the future of its franchise. Jones has 737 yards and two touchdowns already, but his inexperience shines through in his giveaways, as he already has three interceptions.

Tampa Bay has gained 418.7 yards per game but allowed 412.3. New England has gained 337.3 yards per game but allowed 302.7. Their offenses are similar but just operate at different levels.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Patriots

1 minute ago
USATSI_16855542
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy

21 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal in College Soccer

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16082673
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch N.C. State vs. North Carolina

1 hour ago
USATSI_16881379
NHL

How to Watch Jets vs. Canucks

1 hour ago
UCLA Soccer
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

2 hours ago
USATSI_13759644
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Men's College Soccer

2 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

2 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy