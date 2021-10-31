How to Watch Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a clash of two NFC South titans, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers look to maintain their winning ways as they take on the Saints in New Orleans.
    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Bears last week in a 38–3 blowout victory.

    Brady threw four touchdowns in that game, one of which was his 600th touchdown pass. He became the first player ever to reach that milestone.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tampa Bay defense forced five Bears turnovers. For this game, they also get Brady's favorite target back in Rob Gronkowski after he missed the last four games with a rib injury.

    These two division rivals are meeting for the first time this season, and Jameis Winston is leading the Saints (4–2) against his former team.

    The Saints snuck by the Seahawks on Monday Night Football last week in a game they should have won by more. Still, this offense is strong with Alvin Kamara in the backfield, and he is a dominant factor in the passing game as well.

    Look for this one to be a clash of high-powered offenses in a race to gain firm control over the NFC South.

    October
    31
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
