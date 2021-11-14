Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NFC South-leading Buccaneers take on Washington, the last-place team in the NFC East.
    The Buccaneers (6–2) are in first place in the NFC South entering Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team (2–6).

    In its last five games, Tampa Bay is 4–1, with wins against the Patriots, the Dolphins, the Eagles and the Bears. The team's only loss came 36–27 against the Saints in Week 9.

    Washington is 2–6 through the first nine weeks of the season. In its last five weeks, the team is 1–4. Washington's last win came at the beginning of October against the Falcons. It enters Sunday's game on a four-game losing streak, with losses against the Saints, Chiefs, Broncos and Packers.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,650 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has 1,928 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

    Washington is led in rushing by second-year back Antonio Gibson. He has 443 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette has 439 yards and four touchdowns.

    Tampa Bay is projected to win this game with a spread of -9.5. Tampa Bay's money line is -450 while Washington's is +350. The Over/Under for this game is 51.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

