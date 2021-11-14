Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) visit a struggling Washington Football Team (2-6) squad on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField. Washington has lost four straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FedExField

Tampa Bay and Washington Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team allow (28.4).

The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).

The Football Team rack up only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers give up (335.8).

The Football Team have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has put up 2,650 passing yards (331.3 YPG) with a 67.3% completion percentage (231-for-343) while firing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 439 yards (54.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He also averages 29.9 receiving yards, catching 30 passes for 239 yards.

Chris Godwin has 50 catches (69 targets) and paces his team with 660 receiving yards (82.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 61 tackles and one TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

Mike Edwards has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles and three passes defended eight this season.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Questionable Rob Gronkowski TE Back Out Chris Godwin WR Foot Questionable Dee Delaney CB Ankle Questionable Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Steve McLendon DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Giovani Bernard RB Chest Full Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,928 passing yards (241 per game), 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has taken 111 carries for a team-leading 442 rushing yards (55.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 144 yards (18 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Terry McLaurin has 43 catches (76 targets) and paces his team with 573 receiving yards (71.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight TFL and 29 tackles.

Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 73 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Samuel Cosmi OL Ankle Questionable Benjamin St-Juste DB Illness Out Sammis Reyes TE Hip Questionable

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/14/2021 Eagles W 28-22 Away 10/24/2021 Bears W 38-3 Home 10/31/2021 Saints L 36-27 Away 11/14/2021 Washington - Away 11/22/2021 Giants - Home 11/28/2021 Colts - Away 12/5/2021 Falcons - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Kansas City L 31-13 Home 10/24/2021 Green Bay L 24-10 Away 10/31/2021 Denver L 17-10 Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 11/21/2021 Carolina - Away 11/29/2021 Seattle - Home 12/5/2021 Las Vegas - Away

