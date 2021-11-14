Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) visit a struggling Washington Football Team (2-6) squad on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField. Washington has lost four straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay and Washington Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team allow (28.4).
    • The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).
    • The Football Team rack up only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers give up (335.8).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has put up 2,650 passing yards (331.3 YPG) with a 67.3% completion percentage (231-for-343) while firing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 439 yards (54.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He also averages 29.9 receiving yards, catching 30 passes for 239 yards.
    • Chris Godwin has 50 catches (69 targets) and paces his team with 660 receiving yards (82.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 61 tackles and one TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Mike Edwards has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles and three passes defended eight this season.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Back

    Out

    Chris Godwin

    WR

    Foot

    Questionable

    Dee Delaney

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    Steve McLendon

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Giovani Bernard

    RB

    Chest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,928 passing yards (241 per game), 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has taken 111 carries for a team-leading 442 rushing yards (55.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 144 yards (18 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
    • Terry McLaurin has 43 catches (76 targets) and paces his team with 573 receiving yards (71.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 73 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Samuel Cosmi

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Benjamin St-Juste

    DB

    Illness

    Out

    Sammis Reyes

    TE

    Hip

    Questionable

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/14/2021

    Eagles

    W 28-22

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Bears

    W 38-3

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    L 36-27

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Kansas City

    L 31-13

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-10

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    L 17-10

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
