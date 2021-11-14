How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) visit a struggling Washington Football Team (2-6) squad on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField. Washington has lost four straight games. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FedExField
Tampa Bay and Washington Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers rack up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team allow (28.4).
- The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).
- The Football Team rack up only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers give up (335.8).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has put up 2,650 passing yards (331.3 YPG) with a 67.3% completion percentage (231-for-343) while firing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 439 yards (54.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He also averages 29.9 receiving yards, catching 30 passes for 239 yards.
- Chris Godwin has 50 catches (69 targets) and paces his team with 660 receiving yards (82.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding five TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.
- Devin White's 61 tackles and one TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- Mike Edwards has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles and three passes defended eight this season.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Back
Out
Chris Godwin
WR
Foot
Questionable
Dee Delaney
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Out
Steve McLendon
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Giovani Bernard
RB
Chest
Full Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,928 passing yards (241 per game), 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has taken 111 carries for a team-leading 442 rushing yards (55.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 144 yards (18 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Terry McLaurin has 43 catches (76 targets) and paces his team with 573 receiving yards (71.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight TFL and 29 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 73 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Benjamin St-Juste
DB
Illness
Out
Sammis Reyes
TE
Hip
Questionable
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/14/2021
Eagles
W 28-22
Away
10/24/2021
Bears
W 38-3
Home
10/31/2021
Saints
L 36-27
Away
11/14/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/22/2021
Giants
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colts
-
Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Kansas City
L 31-13
Home
10/24/2021
Green Bay
L 24-10
Away
10/31/2021
Denver
L 17-10
Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
11/21/2021
Carolina
-
Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
-
Home
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
