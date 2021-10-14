How to Watch Bucs vs. Eagles

After a dominant win over Miami, the Bucs look for their fifth victory of the season against the Eagles.

The Buccaneers (4-1) remain one of the best teams in the NFL. On Thursday, Tampa Bay will face the Eagles (2-3), a team that broke a three-game losing streak in Week 5 against Carolina.

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Eagles

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Tampa is third in the NFL in scoring, behind just the Bills and Cowboys. The team has done this despite rushing for just 410 yards, the seventh-fewest in the league.

The offense is working because of Tom Brady. The NFL's current leader in passing yards, Brady already has two games with five touchdown passes. His 353.4 yards per game is by far the most of his NFL career, with the previous high coming in 2011 when he averaged 327.2 per game.

On the other side of the field are the Eagles, who are coming off of a win over Carolina.

Philadelphia is 17th in points and 12th in passing yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a bit of a surprise this year. After completing just 52.0% of his passes last year, he's up to 64.8% this season. His sack rate is down, and he's already tossed more touchdowns than he did in 2020.

Defensively, Tampa allows the most passing yards in the NFL, while the Eagles allow the third-fewest. Philadelphia allows the third-most rushing yards, while the Buccaneers allow the fewest. These defenses have completely different strengths.

Can the Eagles take advantage of that fact and get the upset? Or will Brady and company adjust and find a way to win?

