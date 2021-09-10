How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Titans
-3
-106
-114
53.5
-112
-108
-156
+132
Tennessee and Arizona Stats
- The Titans averaged 7.8 more points per game (30.7) than the Cardinals gave up (22.9) last year.
- The Titans racked up 44.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Cardinals gave up per outing (351.9) last year.
- Last year the Titans had 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals had takeaways (21).
- The Cardinals scored 25.6 points per game last season, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans allowed.
- The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last season, only 13.7 fewer than the 398.3 the Titans gave up per contest.
- The Cardinals had 21 giveaways last season, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.
Titans Impact Players
- Last year, Ryan Tannehill collected 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) while going 315-for-481 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He tacked on 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.
- Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards on 378 carries (126.7 yards per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season, A.J. Brown grabbed 70 passes (on 106 targets) for 1,075 yards (67.2 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns.
- Bud Dupree put together an impressive body of work a year ago, notching 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Kevin Byard's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.
- Amani Hooker picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended a season ago.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Last year Kyler Murray collected 3,971 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 819 rushing yards on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
- DeAndre Hopkins grabbed 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 yards per game.
- Dennis Gardeck had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 7.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Jordan Hicks totaled 118 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.
- Last season Budda Baker reeled in two interceptions and added 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended.
Titans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
9/19/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
9/26/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/3/2021
Jets
-
Away
Cardinals Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
9/19/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
9/26/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
10/3/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
12
2021
Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)