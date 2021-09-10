Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) leaves the field after a loss to the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans -3 -106 -114 53.5 -112 -108 -156 +132

Tennessee and Arizona Stats

The Titans averaged 7.8 more points per game (30.7) than the Cardinals gave up (22.9) last year.

The Titans racked up 44.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Cardinals gave up per outing (351.9) last year.

Last year the Titans had 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals had takeaways (21).

The Cardinals scored 25.6 points per game last season, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans allowed.

The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last season, only 13.7 fewer than the 398.3 the Titans gave up per contest.

The Cardinals had 21 giveaways last season, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.

Titans Impact Players

Last year, Ryan Tannehill collected 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) while going 315-for-481 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He tacked on 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards on 378 carries (126.7 yards per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns a season ago.

Last season, A.J. Brown grabbed 70 passes (on 106 targets) for 1,075 yards (67.2 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns.

Bud Dupree put together an impressive body of work a year ago, notching 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Kevin Byard's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.

Amani Hooker picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended a season ago.

Cardinals Impact Players

Last year Kyler Murray collected 3,971 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 819 rushing yards on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

DeAndre Hopkins grabbed 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 yards per game.

Dennis Gardeck had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 7.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Jordan Hicks totaled 118 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.

Last season Budda Baker reeled in two interceptions and added 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended.

Titans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Cardinals - Home 9/19/2021 Seahawks - Away 9/26/2021 Colts - Home 10/3/2021 Jets - Away

Cardinals Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Tennessee - Away 9/19/2021 Minnesota - Home 9/26/2021 Jacksonville - Away 10/3/2021 Los Angeles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.