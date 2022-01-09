Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Titans look to wrap up the top seed in the AFC when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

The Titans lost star running back Derrick Henry during the season, but it hasn't stopped them from winning the AFC South and possibly earning the top seed in the conference.

How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Titans beat the streaking Dolphins on Sunday, and with the Chiefs losing to the Bengals Tennessee now sits in the top spot. The Titans just need a win to earn home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

In order to do that they will need to take down a Texans team they lost 22-13 to earlier in the season.

The Texans upset the Titans back in Week 11 for their second win of the year. Since that game, they have gone 2-3 and have been playing better. 

Houston lost last week to the 49ers but had won two straight before that, including a 41-29 upset of the Chargers.

Sunday afternoon, the Texans will look to pull off another upset and pick up the season sweep of the Titans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17412135
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
