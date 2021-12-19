How to Watch Titans at Steelers

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ryan Tannehill and the Titans travel to Pennsylvania to play Ben Roethlisberger at the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
    The Steelers are coming off of a rough loss to the Vikings where they produced fewer than 100 yards of total offense in the first half of the game and then brought it back to lose on a last-second pass in the endzone.

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That brought them to a 6-6-1 record, which put them No. 3 in the AFC North, a tight division. Pittsburgh is led by Ben Roethlisberger who has 3,066 yards and 19 touchdowns this season with only seven interceptions.

    The Titans are still figuring out how to operate without Pro-Bowl running back Derrick Henry, who was sent to the IR for the rest of the season. The 9-4 Titans have lost two of their last three games, including losses to the Texans and the Patriots.

    D'onta Foreman has been stepping in for the injured Henry and has 55 rushes for 240 yards and one touchdown. With Julio Jones and A.J. Brown being injured as well, Tennesse has called on guys like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jeremy McNichols.

    Tennessee is projected to win this game by a favored spread of less than a field goal. Their spread is -2.0 and money line is -130. Pittsburgh's money line is +110. The total Over/Under points projected to be scored in this game is 41.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

