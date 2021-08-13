How to Watch Titans vs. Falcons

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons each added a big-name playmaker this offseason. Here's how you can watch their debuts online.
Author:

After partnering for perhaps the biggest trade of the NFL's offseason, the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Back in early June, long-time Falcons superstar wide receiver Julio Jones was sent to the Titans after requesting a trade, with a second and a fourth-round pick heading back to Atlanta in return. Over the last week of training camp, Jones has been dealing with what head coach Mike Vrabel called a 'minor injury,' which leaves his participation in the game up in the air.

Jones isn't the only big-name pass catcher who could make his first appearance in a new uniform Friday night. Tight end Kyle Pitts - selected fourth overall by the Falcons in April's NFL Draft - is expected to get his first taste of NFL action.

Based on the reports coming out of Atlanta, Pitts has been as advertised so far in Falcons training camp. The 6-foot-6, 240- pound Pitts led all Division-I tight ends in receiving yards and touchdowns last season while with the Florida Gators, despite only playing in eight games.

Tennessee boasts a pair of notable rookie pass catchers as well. Fourth-round pick wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was the leading receiver at the Senior Bowl in January, while undrafted free agent tight end Miller Forristall played a key role in Alabama's 2020 title run.

Watch the Titans vs. Falcons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In yet another connection between the two teams, the game will be the head coaching debut of Atlanta's Arthur Smith. Smith joined the Falcons back in January after a 10-year career with the Titans, including spending the last two as the team's offensive coordinator.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET Friday night on CBS-WJKT.

How To Watch

August
13
2021

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

