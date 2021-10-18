Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) go on the road to play the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium on Monday, October 18, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Bills

Game Day: Monday, October 18, 2021

Monday, October 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Bills -6 53.5

Buffalo and Tennessee Stats

The Bills average 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans surrender (26.0).

The Bills collect 33.0 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans allow per contest (377.4).

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.

This season the Titans put up 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).

The Titans rack up 389.2 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 251.8 the Bills allow.

The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

This year Josh Allen has collected 1,370 passing yards (274.0 YPG) while completing 62.3% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 188 yards on the ground on 35 carries (plus two scores), averaging 37.6 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has racked up a team-high 284 rushing yards (56.8 per game) plus one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has 28 catches (on 47 targets) and leads the team with 374 receiving yards (74.8 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Micah Hyde has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Bills Injuries: John Brown: Questionable (Knee), Tre'Davious White: Questionable (Back), Matt Milano: Questionable (Pectoral), Dawson Knox: Out (Calf), Quinton Spain: Questionable (Foot)

Titans Impact Players

This year Ryan Tannehill has recorded 1,251 passing yards (250.2 per game) while going 110-for-173 (63.6%) and throwing for six touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 130 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Derrick Henry has 142 carries for a team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 125 receiving yards .

This season Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (40.8 per game).

Harold Landry has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

David Long has racked up 29 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 27 tackles and six passes defended five this season.

Titans Injuries: DaQuan Jones: Questionable (Foot)

