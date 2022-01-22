Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (12-5) meet the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, January 22, 2022. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Titans vs Bengals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Titans

-3

46.5

Tennessee and Cincinnati Stats

  • This year, the Titans average just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals allow (22.1).
  • The Titans rack up 342.5 yards per game, only 8.3 fewer than the 350.8 the Bengals allow per outing.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).
  • The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Titans surrender (20.8).
  • The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, 31.7 more yards than the 329.8 the Titans give up.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (22).

Titans Impact Players

  • Ryan Tannehill has accumulated 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) while completing 357 of 531 throws (67.2%), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has added 270 rushing yards (and seven touchdowns), averaging 15.9 per game.
  • Derrick Henry has picked up a team-high 937 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and 10 scores.
  • A.J. Brown has 63 receptions for a team-high 869 yards (51.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Harold Landry has 12.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14.0 TFL and 74 tackles.
  • Zach Cunningham has collected 92 tackles and 7.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Kevin Byard has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 88 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended.

Titans Injuries: Vic Beasley Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Darrynton Evans: Out (Hamstring), Derick Roberson: Questionable (Knee), A.J. Brown: Out (Knee), Malcolm Butler: Questionable (Quadricep), Jamil Douglas: Questionable (Hand)

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and a 70.4% completion percentage, throwing 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
  • Joe Mixon has 292 carries for a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 42 catches for 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
  • Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 per game) while hauling in 13 touchdowns.
  • Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
  • Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injuries: Shawn Williams: Out (Calf), Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder), Mike Daniels: Out (Groin), Xavier Su'a-Filo: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dayton Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Titans

31 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy