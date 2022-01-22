Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (12-5) meet the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, January 22, 2022. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Titans -3 46.5

Tennessee and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Titans average just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

The Titans rack up 342.5 yards per game, only 8.3 fewer than the 350.8 the Bengals allow per outing.

The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Titans surrender (20.8).

The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, 31.7 more yards than the 329.8 the Titans give up.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (22).

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has accumulated 3,734 passing yards (219.6 per game) while completing 357 of 531 throws (67.2%), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has added 270 rushing yards (and seven touchdowns), averaging 15.9 per game.

Derrick Henry has picked up a team-high 937 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and 10 scores.

A.J. Brown has 63 receptions for a team-high 869 yards (51.1 per game) and five touchdowns.

Harold Landry has 12.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14.0 TFL and 74 tackles.

Zach Cunningham has collected 92 tackles and 7.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 88 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended.

Titans Injuries: Vic Beasley Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Darrynton Evans: Out (Hamstring), Derick Roberson: Questionable (Knee), A.J. Brown: Out (Knee), Malcolm Butler: Questionable (Quadricep), Jamil Douglas: Questionable (Hand)

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and a 70.4% completion percentage, throwing 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has 292 carries for a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 42 catches for 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 per game) while hauling in 13 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injuries: Shawn Williams: Out (Calf), Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder), Mike Daniels: Out (Groin), Xavier Su'a-Filo: Out (Ankle)

