The Tennessee Titans (8-2) take a six-game winning streak into a meeting against the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Titans -10 44.5

Tennessee and Houston Stats

The Titans average 27.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per outing the Texans give up.

The Titans collect 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per contest.

This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (14).

This season the Texans score 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).

The Texans collect 280.1 yards per game, 86.4 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Titans allow.

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Titans Impact Players

This year Ryan Tannehill has registered 2,358 passing yards (235.8 YPG) while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 169 yards on the ground on 30 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.9 yards per game.

A.J. Brown has hauled in 41 catches for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has notched a team-leading 10.0 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 52 tackles.

This season David Long has totaled 66 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles and 12 passes defended 10 this season.

Titans Injuries: Kenny Vaccaro: Out (Concussion), Kareem Orr: Questionable (Groin), Ben Jones: Questionable (Knee), Adam Humphries: Out (Concussion), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee), Larrell Murchison: Out (Rib), Rodger Saffold III: Out (Ankle), Jadeveon Clowney: Out (Knee), MyCole Pruitt: Out (Knee)

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has 1,357 passing yards (150.8 per game) and a 67% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Phillip Lindsay has taken 49 carries for a team-leading 133 rushing yards (14.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 57 receptions for 641 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 71.2 receiving yards per game.

Jonathan Greenard has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill has collected 48 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended nine this season.

Texans Injuries: Michael Thomas: Out (Shoulder), Charles Omenihu: Questionable (Hamstring), Cullen Gillaspia: Questionable (Back), Bryan Anger: Questionable (Right Quadricep), Senio Kelemete: Questionable (Concussion), Laremy Tunsil: Questionable (Illness), Kenny Stills: Questionable (Back), Jacob Martin: Questionable (Not Injury Related)

