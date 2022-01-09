Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155

AFC South opponents meet when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

Tennessee and Houston Stats

This year, the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans give up (26.5).

The Titans collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per contest (383.1).

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, while the Texans have forced 25.

The Texans average 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans give up (20.6).

The Texans collect 273.4 yards per game, 55 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.

The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards (334-for-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215.4 YPG). He's also run the football 53 times for 272 yards and seven touchdowns.

D'Onta Foreman has churned out a team-leading 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) and three scores.

A.J. Brown has 59 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Harold Landry has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14 TFL and 71 tackles.

Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 83 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the current campaign.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Naquan Jones DT Knee Out Teair Tart DT Ankle Out Kendall Lamm OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Julio Jones WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Ben Jones C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Denico Autry DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice David Quessenberry OL Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Derick Roberson OLB Illness Full Participation In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Rodger Saffold OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (147.7 yards per game).

Rex Burkhead has racked up a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

This season Brandin Cooks has 87 catches for a team-high 1,011 yards (63.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 33 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill's 99 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

Desmond King II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 16 this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Conley WR Knee Questionable Chris Moore WR Illness Questionable Jordan Akins TE Illness Questionable Jonathan Greenard DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Steelers L 19-13 Away 12/23/2021 49ers W 20-17 Home 1/2/2022 Dolphins W 34-3 Home 1/9/2022 Texans - Away

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Jacksonville W 30-16 Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles W 41-29 Home 1/2/2022 San Francisco L 23-7 Away 1/9/2022 Tennessee - Home

