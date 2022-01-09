How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AFC South opponents meet when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Tennessee and Houston Stats
- This year, the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans give up (26.5).
- The Titans collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per contest (383.1).
- This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, while the Texans have forced 25.
- The Texans average 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans give up (20.6).
- The Texans collect 273.4 yards per game, 55 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.
- The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards (334-for-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215.4 YPG). He's also run the football 53 times for 272 yards and seven touchdowns.
- D'Onta Foreman has churned out a team-leading 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) and three scores.
- A.J. Brown has 59 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Harold Landry has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14 TFL and 71 tackles.
- Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 83 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the current campaign.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Naquan Jones
DT
Knee
Out
Teair Tart
DT
Ankle
Out
Kendall Lamm
OT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Jones
C
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Denico Autry
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
David Quessenberry
OL
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Derick Roberson
OLB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Larrell Murchison
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Rodger Saffold
OG
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (147.7 yards per game).
- Rex Burkhead has racked up a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- This season Brandin Cooks has 87 catches for a team-high 1,011 yards (63.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 33 tackles.
- Kamu Grugier-Hill's 99 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- Desmond King II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 16 this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chris Conley
WR
Knee
Questionable
Chris Moore
WR
Illness
Questionable
Jordan Akins
TE
Illness
Questionable
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Steelers
L 19-13
Away
12/23/2021
49ers
W 20-17
Home
1/2/2022
Dolphins
W 34-3
Home
1/9/2022
Texans
-
Away
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Jacksonville
W 30-16
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
W 41-29
Home
1/2/2022
San Francisco
L 23-7
Away
1/9/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
