How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155

AFC South opponents meet when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

Tennessee and Houston Stats

  • This year, the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans give up (26.5).
  • The Titans collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per contest (383.1).
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, while the Texans have forced 25.
  • The Texans average 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans give up (20.6).
  • The Texans collect 273.4 yards per game, 55 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.
  • The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Titans Impact Players

  • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards (334-for-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215.4 YPG). He's also run the football 53 times for 272 yards and seven touchdowns.
  • D'Onta Foreman has churned out a team-leading 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) and three scores.
  • A.J. Brown has 59 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Harold Landry has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14 TFL and 71 tackles.
  • Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 83 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the current campaign.

Titans Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Naquan Jones

DT

Knee

Out

Teair Tart

DT

Ankle

Out

Kendall Lamm

OT

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Julio Jones

WR

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Ben Jones

C

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Denico Autry

DE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

David Quessenberry

OL

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Derick Roberson

OLB

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Larrell Murchison

DT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Rodger Saffold

OG

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

  • Davis Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (147.7 yards per game).
  • Rex Burkhead has racked up a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • This season Brandin Cooks has 87 catches for a team-high 1,011 yards (63.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 33 tackles.
  • Kamu Grugier-Hill's 99 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
  • Desmond King II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 16 this season.

Texans Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Chris Conley

WR

Knee

Questionable

Chris Moore

WR

Illness

Questionable

Jordan Akins

TE

Illness

Questionable

Jonathan Greenard

DE

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Steelers

L 19-13

Away

12/23/2021

49ers

W 20-17

Home

1/2/2022

Dolphins

W 34-3

Home

1/9/2022

Texans

-

Away

Texans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Jacksonville

W 30-16

Away

12/26/2021

Los Angeles

W 41-29

Home

1/2/2022

San Francisco

L 23-7

Away

1/9/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
