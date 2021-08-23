How to Watch the Tennessee Titans Online

Last season, the Tennessee Titans were one of the best teams in the AFC. They ended up finishing the regular season with an 11-5 record and won the AFC South division. Heading into the 2021 season, many believe that they will once again be a serious contender.

Ryan Tannehill is still under center as the team's starting quarterback, with Derrick Henry being the face of the franchise. To add to their dynamic offense, the Titans went out and traded for Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. He will form a lethal duo with AJ Brown at the wide receiver position.

On the outside looking in, that offense has the potential to be something special. The Titans did lose tight end Jonnu Smith to the New England Patriots in free agency, but getting a talent like Jones doesn't happen very often.

Defensively, the Titans were able to add former Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher Bud Dupree in the offseason. He racked up eight sacks and two forced fumbles last season. Tennessee also brought in veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley to shore up the secondary.

Everything is looking improved from last season for the Titans. Their offense has the talent to be a top-five unit in the NFL easily. If they play to their full potential, they will be very difficult to outscore each and every week.

Henry is coming off of another massive season in 2020. He carried the ball 378 times for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Tannehill also had a good season, completing 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Looking in from the outside, the Titans look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They still have to play the games, but this should be a very entertaining season for Tennessee fans. Big things are coming and you won't want to miss out on the action.

