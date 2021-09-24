Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) play on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Titans -5.5 48

Tennessee and Indianapolis Stats

Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6).

The Titans collected 396.4 yards per game last season, 64.3 more yards than the 332.1 the Colts allowed per contest.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last year, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.

Last season the Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans gave up (27.4).

The Colts racked up 378.1 yards per game last season, 20.2 fewer yards than the 398.3 the Titans gave up per matchup.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, eight fewer times than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill collected 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries and seven touchdowns.

A year ago Derrick Henry racked up 2,027 rushing yards (126.7 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.

A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last year and scored 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 receiving yards.

Last season, Bud Dupree collected 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Kevin Byard's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.

Janoris Jenkins intercepted three passes while adding 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Titans Injuries: A.J. Brown: Out (Knee), Chris Jackson: Out (Hamstring), Derick Roberson: Out (Illness)

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz collected 2,620 passing yards (163.8 per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last season (251-for-437), throwing for 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries and five rushing TDs.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one TD.

Zach Pascal hauled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season and scored five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.

DeForest Buckner put together an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Kenny Moore II picked off four passes while adding 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended a season ago.

Colts Injuries: Rock Ya-Sin: Out (Non-football Illness), Jack Doyle: Questionable (Knee), Matthew Adams: Out (Ankle)

