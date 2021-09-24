September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) play on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Titans vs Colts Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Titans

-5.5

48

Tennessee and Indianapolis Stats

  • Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6).
  • The Titans collected 396.4 yards per game last season, 64.3 more yards than the 332.1 the Colts allowed per contest.
  • The Titans had 12 giveaways last year, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.
  • Last season the Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans gave up (27.4).
  • The Colts racked up 378.1 yards per game last season, 20.2 fewer yards than the 398.3 the Titans gave up per matchup.
  • The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, eight fewer times than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

Titans Impact Players

  • Ryan Tannehill collected 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries and seven touchdowns.
  • A year ago Derrick Henry racked up 2,027 rushing yards (126.7 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.
  • A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last year and scored 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 receiving yards.
  • Last season, Bud Dupree collected 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
  • Kevin Byard's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.
  • Janoris Jenkins intercepted three passes while adding 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Titans Injuries: A.J. Brown: Out (Knee), Chris Jackson: Out (Hamstring), Derick Roberson: Out (Illness)

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz collected 2,620 passing yards (163.8 per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last season (251-for-437), throwing for 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries and five rushing TDs.
  • Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one TD.
  • Zach Pascal hauled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season and scored five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.
  • DeForest Buckner put together an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Kenny Moore II picked off four passes while adding 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended a season ago.

Colts Injuries: Rock Ya-Sin: Out (Non-football Illness), Jack Doyle: Questionable (Knee), Matthew Adams: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

luke-voit
SI Guide

Red Sox–Yankees Rivalry Renewed With Playoffs on the Line

26 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

49 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

50 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) is run out of bounds by Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction30
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

53 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
NCAA Football

Western Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

53 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy