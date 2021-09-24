The Tennessee Titans (1-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) play on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Titans
-5.5
48
Tennessee and Indianapolis Stats
- Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6).
- The Titans collected 396.4 yards per game last season, 64.3 more yards than the 332.1 the Colts allowed per contest.
- The Titans had 12 giveaways last year, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.
- Last season the Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans gave up (27.4).
- The Colts racked up 378.1 yards per game last season, 20.2 fewer yards than the 398.3 the Titans gave up per matchup.
- The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, eight fewer times than the Titans forced turnovers (23).
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill collected 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries and seven touchdowns.
- A year ago Derrick Henry racked up 2,027 rushing yards (126.7 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.
- A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last year and scored 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 receiving yards.
- Last season, Bud Dupree collected 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Kevin Byard's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.
- Janoris Jenkins intercepted three passes while adding 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.
Titans Injuries: A.J. Brown: Out (Knee), Chris Jackson: Out (Hamstring), Derick Roberson: Out (Illness)
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz collected 2,620 passing yards (163.8 per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last season (251-for-437), throwing for 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries and five rushing TDs.
- Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one TD.
- Zach Pascal hauled in 44 passes for 629 yards last season and scored five touchdowns. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.
- DeForest Buckner put together an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Darius Leonard totaled 132 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.
- Kenny Moore II picked off four passes while adding 79 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended a season ago.
Colts Injuries: Rock Ya-Sin: Out (Non-football Illness), Jack Doyle: Questionable (Knee), Matthew Adams: Out (Ankle)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
26
2021
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)