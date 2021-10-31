How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) host a streaking Tennessee Titans (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans have won three straight games. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis and Tennessee Stats
- This year, the Colts average just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).
- The Colts average just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Titans allow per contest (376.9).
- The Colts have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have eight takeaways.
- This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).
- The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per contest (354.1).
- The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).
Colts Impact Players
- This year Carson Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 yards per game) while going 141-for-219 (64.4%) and tossing 11 touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on 97 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 579 yards (82.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 18 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 35 catches (50 targets) and paces his team with 508 receiving yards (72.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 34 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has totaled 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 52 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Braden Smith
OL
Foot
Questionable
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Calf
Questionable
Bopete Keyes
CB
Hamstring
Out
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Quad
Questionable
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Nyheim Hines
RB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Kemoko Turay
DE
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Titans Impact Players
- This year Ryan Tannehill has put up 1,737 passing yards (248.1 per game) while going 149-for-229 (65.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 139 rushing yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.
- Derrick Henry has rushed for a team-high 869 yards on 191 attempts (124.1 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 18 catches .
- A.J. Brown has racked up 25 receptions for 354 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 50.6 receiving yards per game.
- Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 37 tackles.
- David Long's 51 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Kevin Byard has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles and seven passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
Out
Denico Autry
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kendall Lamm
OT
Ankle
Questionable
A.J. Brown
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Teair Tart
DT
Groin
Out
Rodger Saffold
OG
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Out
Chris Jackson
DB
Foot
Questionable
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Reynolds
WR
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Khari Blasingame
FB
Knee
Out
Derrick Henry
RB
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Bobby Hart
OT
Chest
Full Participation In Practice
Chester Rogers
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Monty Rice
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Amani Hooker
DB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Harold Landry
OLB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Lewan
OT
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/11/2021
Ravens
L 31-25
Away
10/17/2021
Texans
W 31-3
Home
10/24/2021
49ers
W 30-18
Away
10/31/2021
Titans
-
Home
11/4/2021
Jets
-
Home
11/14/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bills
-
Away
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-19
Away
10/18/2021
Buffalo
W 34-31
Home
10/24/2021
Kansas City
W 27-3
Home
10/31/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/14/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
11/21/2021
Houston
-
Home
