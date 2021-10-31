Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fends off San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) host a streaking Tennessee Titans (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans have won three straight games. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis and Tennessee Stats

This year, the Colts average just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).

The Colts average just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Titans allow per contest (376.9).

The Colts have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have eight takeaways.

This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).

The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per contest (354.1).

The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).

Colts Impact Players

This year Carson Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 yards per game) while going 141-for-219 (64.4%) and tossing 11 touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on 97 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 579 yards (82.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 18 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 35 catches (50 targets) and paces his team with 508 receiving yards (72.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 34 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has totaled 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 52 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Braden Smith OL Foot Questionable Xavier Rhodes CB Calf Questionable Bopete Keyes CB Hamstring Out T.Y. Hilton WR Quad Questionable Jonathan Taylor RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Nyheim Hines RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kemoko Turay DE Groin Full Participation In Practice

Titans Impact Players

This year Ryan Tannehill has put up 1,737 passing yards (248.1 per game) while going 149-for-229 (65.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 139 rushing yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

Derrick Henry has rushed for a team-high 869 yards on 191 attempts (124.1 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 18 catches .

A.J. Brown has racked up 25 receptions for 354 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 50.6 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 37 tackles.

David Long's 51 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Kevin Byard has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles and seven passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Out Denico Autry DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Ankle Questionable A.J. Brown WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Teair Tart DT Groin Out Rodger Saffold OG Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Julio Jones WR Hamstring Out Chris Jackson DB Foot Questionable Bud Dupree OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Josh Reynolds WR Illness Full Participation In Practice Khari Blasingame FB Knee Out Derrick Henry RB Rest Full Participation In Practice Bobby Hart OT Chest Full Participation In Practice Chester Rogers WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Monty Rice LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Amani Hooker DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Harold Landry OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Lewan OT Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/11/2021 Ravens L 31-25 Away 10/17/2021 Texans W 31-3 Home 10/24/2021 49ers W 30-18 Away 10/31/2021 Titans - Home 11/4/2021 Jets - Home 11/14/2021 Jaguars - Home 11/21/2021 Bills - Away

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Jacksonville W 37-19 Away 10/18/2021 Buffalo W 34-31 Home 10/24/2021 Kansas City W 27-3 Home 10/31/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/14/2021 New Orleans - Home 11/21/2021 Houston - Home

