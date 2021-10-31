Skip to main content
    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fends off San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fends off San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

    The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) host a streaking Tennessee Titans (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans have won three straight games. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

    Indianapolis and Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Colts average just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).
    • The Colts average just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Titans allow per contest (376.9).
    • The Colts have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have eight takeaways.
    • This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).
    • The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per contest (354.1).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).

    Colts Impact Players

    • This year Carson Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 yards per game) while going 141-for-219 (64.4%) and tossing 11 touchdowns with one interception. He has tacked on 97 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 579 yards (82.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 18 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 35 catches (50 targets) and paces his team with 508 receiving yards (72.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has totaled 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 52 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Braden Smith

    OL

    Foot

    Questionable

    Xavier Rhodes

    CB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Bopete Keyes

    CB

    Hamstring

    Out

    T.Y. Hilton

    WR

    Quad

    Questionable

    Jonathan Taylor

    RB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nyheim Hines

    RB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rock Ya-Sin

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kemoko Turay

    DE

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Titans Impact Players

    • This year Ryan Tannehill has put up 1,737 passing yards (248.1 per game) while going 149-for-229 (65.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 139 rushing yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Derrick Henry has rushed for a team-high 869 yards on 191 attempts (124.1 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 18 catches .
    • A.J. Brown has racked up 25 receptions for 354 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 50.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 37 tackles.
    • David Long's 51 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Kevin Byard has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 33 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Denico Autry

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kendall Lamm

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Groin

    Out

    Rodger Saffold

    OG

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Julio Jones

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    Chris Jackson

    DB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Bud Dupree

    OLB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josh Reynolds

    WR

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Khari Blasingame

    FB

    Knee

    Out

    Derrick Henry

    RB

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bobby Hart

    OT

    Chest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chester Rogers

    WR

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Monty Rice

    LB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Amani Hooker

    DB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Harold Landry

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/11/2021

    Ravens

    L 31-25

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Texans

    W 31-3

    Home

    10/24/2021

    49ers

    W 30-18

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 37-19

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Buffalo

    W 34-31

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kansas City

    W 27-3

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

