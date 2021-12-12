Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Nissan Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

    Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

    Titans vs Jaguars Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Titans

    -8.5

    43.5

    Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).
    • The Titans rack up 354.2 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 365.1 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
    • The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
    • This season the Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans surrender (24.2).
    • The Jaguars collect 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow per contest (354.1).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

    Titans Impact Players

    • This year Ryan Tannehill has collected 2,774 yards through the air (231.2 YPG) while completing 65.8% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 196 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.3 yards per game.
    • Julio Jones has 21 receptions for a team-high 336 yards (28.0 per game).
    • This season Harold Landry leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 60 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Zach Cunningham has totaled 67 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.

    Titans Injuries: Breon Borders: Out (Hip), Derick Roberson: Questionable (Hip), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee)

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) with a 58% completion percentage (247-for-426), throwing for nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 241 rushing yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for a team-high 209 yards .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 82 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 540 yards (45.0 per game) while also scoring three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception.
    • Myles Jack has totaled 82 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Allen has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 56 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended 12 this season.

    Jaguars Injuries: Tyler Eifert: Questionable (Shoulder), Sidney Jones IV: Questionable (Achilles), Greg Mabin: Questionable (Hamstring), Kamalei Correa: Questionable (Hamstring), Brandon Linder: Out (Ankle)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    2 minutes ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    2 minutes ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    2 minutes ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    2 minutes ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy