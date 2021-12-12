Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Nissan Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Titans -8.5 43.5

Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).

The Titans rack up 354.2 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 365.1 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

This season the Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans surrender (24.2).

The Jaguars collect 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow per contest (354.1).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Titans Impact Players

This year Ryan Tannehill has collected 2,774 yards through the air (231.2 YPG) while completing 65.8% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 196 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Julio Jones has 21 receptions for a team-high 336 yards (28.0 per game).

This season Harold Landry leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Zach Cunningham has totaled 67 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injuries: Breon Borders: Out (Hip), Derick Roberson: Questionable (Hip), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) with a 58% completion percentage (247-for-426), throwing for nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 241 rushing yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns.

James Robinson has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for a team-high 209 yards .

Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 82 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 540 yards (45.0 per game) while also scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception.

Myles Jack has totaled 82 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Allen has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 56 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended 12 this season.

Jaguars Injuries: Tyler Eifert: Questionable (Shoulder), Sidney Jones IV: Questionable (Achilles), Greg Mabin: Questionable (Hamstring), Kamalei Correa: Questionable (Hamstring), Brandon Linder: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.