Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Nissan Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Titans
-8.5
43.5
Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).
- The Titans rack up 354.2 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 365.1 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
- The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
- This season the Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans surrender (24.2).
- The Jaguars collect 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow per contest (354.1).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).
Titans Impact Players
- This year Ryan Tannehill has collected 2,774 yards through the air (231.2 YPG) while completing 65.8% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 196 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.3 yards per game.
- Julio Jones has 21 receptions for a team-high 336 yards (28.0 per game).
- This season Harold Landry leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 60 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Zach Cunningham has totaled 67 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.
Titans Injuries: Breon Borders: Out (Hip), Derick Roberson: Questionable (Hip), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee)
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) with a 58% completion percentage (247-for-426), throwing for nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 241 rushing yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for a team-high 209 yards .
- Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 82 times and has 48 catches, leading his team with 540 yards (45.0 per game) while also scoring three touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception.
- Myles Jack has totaled 82 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Allen has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 56 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended 12 this season.
Jaguars Injuries: Tyler Eifert: Questionable (Shoulder), Sidney Jones IV: Questionable (Achilles), Greg Mabin: Questionable (Hamstring), Kamalei Correa: Questionable (Hamstring), Brandon Linder: Out (Ankle)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)