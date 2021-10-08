Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) as Tannehill rushes for a first down during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 025

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) enter a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

The Titans average 23.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (28.8).

The Titans rack up 24.0 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars give up per contest (418.5).

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

The Jaguars rack up 18.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Titans allow (27.8).

The Jaguars average 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans allow (358.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).

Titans Impact Players

This year Ryan Tannehill has compiled 1,054 yards through the air (263.5 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 109 yards on the ground on 14 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.3 YPG.

Derrick Henry has churned out a team-high 510 rushing yards (127.5 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 14 catches for 125 yards .

Julio Jones has 12 catches (on 18 targets) and leads the team with 204 receiving yards (51.0 per game).

Harold Landry has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Rashaan Evans' 24 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Kevin Byard leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles and four passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeffery Simmons DT Back Full Participation In Practice Rodger Saffold OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jeremy McNichols RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ben Jones C Neck Full Participation In Practice Chris Jackson DB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Sharif Finch LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Rashaan Evans LB Quad Full Participation In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice A.J. Brown WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Khari Blasingame FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Ty Sambrailo OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Denico Autry DE Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Derrick Henry RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Teair Tart DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Caleb Farley CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Racey McMath WR Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Jayon Brown LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Lewan OT Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Brett Kern P Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Julio Jones WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tommy Hudson TE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This campaign, Trevor Lawrence has racked up 873 passing yards (218.3 per game) while completing 81 of 142 passes (57%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 82 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 20.5 yards per game.

James Robinson has 49 attempts for a team-high 238 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 90 receiving yards .

Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 218 yards (54.5 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Josh Allen has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has totaled 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lerentee McCray DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Carlos Hyde RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Tyson Campbell CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Roy Robertson-Harris DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Seahawks W 33-30 Away 9/26/2021 Colts W 25-16 Home 10/3/2021 Jets L 27-24 Away 10/10/2021 Jaguars - Away 10/18/2021 Bills - Home 10/24/2021 Chiefs - Home 10/31/2021 Colts - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Denver L 23-13 Home 9/26/2021 Arizona L 31-19 Home 9/30/2021 Cincinnati L 24-21 Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/17/2021 Miami - Home 10/31/2021 Seattle - Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo - Home

Regional restrictions apply.