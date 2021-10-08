Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) enter a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats
- The Titans average 23.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (28.8).
- The Titans rack up 24.0 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars give up per contest (418.5).
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
- The Jaguars rack up 18.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Titans allow (27.8).
- The Jaguars average 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans allow (358.3).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).
Titans Impact Players
- This year Ryan Tannehill has compiled 1,054 yards through the air (263.5 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 109 yards on the ground on 14 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.3 YPG.
- Derrick Henry has churned out a team-high 510 rushing yards (127.5 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 14 catches for 125 yards .
- Julio Jones has 12 catches (on 18 targets) and leads the team with 204 receiving yards (51.0 per game).
- Harold Landry has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- Rashaan Evans' 24 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Kevin Byard leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles and four passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jeffery Simmons
DT
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Rodger Saffold
OG
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Jeremy McNichols
RB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Ben Jones
C
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Jackson
DB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Sharif Finch
LB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Rashaan Evans
LB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
A.J. Brown
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Khari Blasingame
FB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Ty Sambrailo
OT
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Denico Autry
DE
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Derrick Henry
RB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Teair Tart
DT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Caleb Farley
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Racey McMath
WR
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jayon Brown
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Aaron Brewer
OL
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Taylor Lewan
OT
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brett Kern
P
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tommy Hudson
TE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This campaign, Trevor Lawrence has racked up 873 passing yards (218.3 per game) while completing 81 of 142 passes (57%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 82 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 20.5 yards per game.
- James Robinson has 49 attempts for a team-high 238 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 90 receiving yards .
- Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 218 yards (54.5 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has totaled 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lerentee McCray
DE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Carlos Hyde
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Tyson Campbell
CB
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Roy Robertson-Harris
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Seahawks
W 33-30
Away
9/26/2021
Colts
W 25-16
Home
10/3/2021
Jets
L 27-24
Away
10/10/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
10/18/2021
Bills
-
Home
10/24/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
10/31/2021
Colts
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Denver
L 23-13
Home
9/26/2021
Arizona
L 31-19
Home
9/30/2021
Cincinnati
L 24-21
Away
10/10/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/17/2021
Miami
-
Home
10/31/2021
Seattle
-
Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
