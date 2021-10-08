Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) as Tannehill rushes for a first down during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 025

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) enter a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

    Tennessee and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Titans average 23.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (28.8).
    • The Titans rack up 24.0 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars give up per contest (418.5).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
    • The Jaguars rack up 18.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Titans allow (27.8).
    • The Jaguars average 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans allow (358.3).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (2).

    Titans Impact Players

    • This year Ryan Tannehill has compiled 1,054 yards through the air (263.5 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 109 yards on the ground on 14 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.3 YPG.
    • Derrick Henry has churned out a team-high 510 rushing yards (127.5 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 14 catches for 125 yards .
    • Julio Jones has 12 catches (on 18 targets) and leads the team with 204 receiving yards (51.0 per game).
    • Harold Landry has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Rashaan Evans' 24 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Kevin Byard leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles and four passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jeffery Simmons

    DT

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rodger Saffold

    OG

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jeremy McNichols

    RB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ben Jones

    C

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Jackson

    DB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Sharif Finch

    LB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bud Dupree

    OLB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Khari Blasingame

    FB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ty Sambrailo

    OT

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Denico Autry

    DE

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Derrick Henry

    RB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Caleb Farley

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Racey McMath

    WR

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jayon Brown

    LB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Aaron Brewer

    OL

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brett Kern

    P

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Julio Jones

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tommy Hudson

    TE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This campaign, Trevor Lawrence has racked up 873 passing yards (218.3 per game) while completing 81 of 142 passes (57%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 82 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 20.5 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has 49 attempts for a team-high 238 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 90 receiving yards .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 218 yards (54.5 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Myles Jack has totaled 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lerentee McCray

    DE

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Carlos Hyde

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyson Campbell

    CB

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Roy Robertson-Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Seahawks

    W 33-30

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Colts

    W 25-16

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Jets

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Denver

    L 23-13

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Arizona

    L 31-19

    Home

    9/30/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 24-21

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

