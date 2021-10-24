    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) visit the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Chiefs

    Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Tennessee

    Chiefs vs Titans Betting Information

    Chiefs

    -4.5

    57.5

    Kansas City and Tennessee Stats

    • The Chiefs put up 4.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans give up (26.8).
    • The Chiefs rack up 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per matchup (384.0).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • This season the Titans rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs give up (29.3).
    • The Titans rack up 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs give up (410.5).
    • This year the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 1,876 yards (167-for-242), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (312.7 YPG). He's also carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 184 yards and one touchdown, averaging 30.7 YPG.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-high 304 rushing yards (50.7 per game) and zero scores.
    • Tyreek Hill has racked up 46 catches for 592 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 98.7 receiving yards per game.
    • Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
    • This season Nick Bolton has collected 40 tackles and 5.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    Chiefs Injuries: Taco Charlton: Out (Knee), Mitchell Schwartz: Out (Back), Alex Okafor: Out (Hamstring), Sammy Watkins: Out (Hamstring)

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes, with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 19 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Derrick Henry has run for a team-high 783 yards on 162 carries (130.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 138 receiving yards on 16 catches .
    • Julio Jones has racked up 15 catches for 263 yards, best on his team. He averages 43.8 receiving yards per game.
    • Harold Landry has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • This season David Long has racked up 43 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Kevin Byard has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 29 tackles and seven passes defended six this season.

    Titans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    How To Watch

    Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

